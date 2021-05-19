Oswego County proclaims Emergency Medical Services Week

OSWEGO – The Oswego County Legislature’s Public Safety Committee recently presented a certificate designating May 16 through 22 as Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Week in recognition of the value and accomplishments of EMS practitioners. Emergency medical services are vital for improving the survival and recovery rate of those who experience sudden illness or injury. Practitioners are both volunteer and career first responders, EMTs, paramedics, emergency medical dispatchers, physicians and EMS officers who fill a gap to provide out-of-hospital care including preventative medicine, follow-up care and access to telemedicine. Emergency medical responders complete thousands of hours of specialized training and ongoing education to provide compassionate, life-saving care to those in need 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Pictured from left are: legislators Bradley Trudell, District 7; Laurie Mangano, District 17; Mary Ellen Chesbro, District 10; Committee Chairman Terry Wilbur, District 21; Oswego County Emergency Management Director Cathleen Palmitesso; Nathan Emmons, District 15; and Richard Kline, District 12.
