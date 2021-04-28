OSWEGO — The Oswego County Legislature recognized the week of April 11 to 17 as National Public Safety Telecommunicator Week.
Telecommunicators are a vital link between the community and emergency services. They provide voice and computer support for first responders in emergency medical services, law enforcement and fire response services. This often includes pre-arrival instructions to help first responders provide medical aid in life-threatening situations where every second counts.
Oswego County E-911 Director Kevin Pooley received the proclamation from members of the Oswego County Legislature’s Public Safety Committee.
