OSWEGO — The Oswego County Legislature’s Public Safety Committee presented a proclamation marking the week of May 9 through May 15 as Police Officer Week.
The occasion was first proclaimed by President John F. Kennedy in 1962 to recognize the many law enforcement professionals who protect and serve this country’s citizens.
Day-in and day-out, police officers work tirelessly to keep our neighborhoods, schools and families safe, knowing the risk to their own lives and the sacrifice they may have to make.
