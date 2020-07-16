OSWEGO — Oswego Public Transportation (OPT) and Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) announced a reopening of its OPT 12 public transportation route.
Route OPT-12, which serves Fulton, Mexico, Williamstown, Parish, Pulaski, Central Square, Amboy Center and Constantia, will resume fixed route services and associated fare collections on Monday, July 20. Buses will run Monday through Friday on this route.
OCO’s regular on-demand ride service that serves the remainder of the county beyond OPT fixed route bus lines remains unchanged. OCO also offers a “Call-N-Ride” service for those in need of transportation to and from essential stops such as the grocery store, pharmacy, food pantry, doctor appointment and place of employment. For information call 315-598-1514.
The Pulaski to Sandy Creek route that was scheduled to launch in March 2020 has a new tentative start date of Monday, Aug. 10 with a slow roll-out. Additional information will be released as it becomes available closer to the start date.
Passengers can transfer from the OPT-12 route to OPT’s 10, 11, 13 and Centro to connect to various points in Oswego and Onondaga counties. For more information, call OCO at 315-598-1514 or go to their website at www.oco.org/transportation
As of July 20, Centro bus service SY 88 (Central Square) is operational. The Centro bus stop at the DSS building in Mexico has been relocated to the front of the building on Spring Street. The bus will not go into the DSS parking lot.
Effective Monday, Aug. 10, Centro will resume its intercity bus service connecting Oswego County to Syracuse and Onondaga County. Oswego County Centro Bus Route 246 Oswego – Fulton- Syracuse (OSW 46) will now operate as an express route via Route 481 on all trips between Fulton and Phoenix. Each trip will offer faster service between Oswego and Syracuse. Buses will continue to serve the William F. Walsh Regional Transportation Center and Destiny USA with slight time adjustments.
On weekends, this service will operate as an express route via Route 481 between Fulton and Phoenix and will continue to provide three round trips Saturday and Sunday.
The following Centro bus routes have been discontinued until further notice: Centro OSW 10 (Blue Route) and OSW 11 (Green Route). For additional information about Centro bus service, call 315-442-3400 or visit www.Centro.org. Centro can also be reached by @GoCentroBus on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.
OPT, OCO and Centro continue to follow CDC guidance on public transportation safety protocols to help protect against community spread of COVID-19. Staff will maintain a thorough cleaning process, sanitizing buses and vans before and after each trip to ensure passenger safety. Social distancing will continue to be encouraged and riders are asked to wear a face mask or covering. Masks will be available for those who do not have one.
