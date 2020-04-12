Oswego County recives $12,000 Erie Canalway IMPACT! Grant

WATERFORD - Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor has announce that the county of Oswego is one of eight organizations to receive Erie Canalway IMPACT! Grants in 2020 totaling $60,000. Funded projects include vital work to preserve and showcase canal heritage and welcome people to explore the canal in their local communities.
The county received $12,000 to design an ADA accessible car-top paddling access area on the Oswego River. The site will include an ADA accessible trail, parking, and accessible hand-launch docks. This will give paddlers access to a 4-mile section of scenic waterway between Locks 5 and 6.
Other organization awarded are:
1st Amendment, First Vote – civic engagement field trip to historic Seneca Falls for teen girls: $2,000 to bring 100 high school girls from 19 school districts across to Seneca Falls for the commemoration of the 19th Amendment. The activity is part of a year-long immersive program in civic engagement.
Buffalo Maritime Center – interactive interpretive exhibit at Buffalo Canalside: $5,000 to design and plan exhibits for the Longshed at Canalside in Buffalo’s Inner Harbor, where a replica packet boat is being constructed to celebrate the ‘Wedding of the Waters’ Bicentennial. The exhibits will feature interactive interpretive displays of the 1825 era replica packet boat.
City of Oneida – the history of the Erie Canal and Oneida: $12,000 to design and fabricate four interpretive signs to be placed on walking trails in the city. Signs will highlight canal resources including an aqueduct, a dry dock, and the adjacent feeder canal.
Feeder Canal Alliance – field school environmental lab on the Glens Falls Feeder Canal: $5,000 to develop a hands-on field school environmental lab on the Glens Falls Feeder Canal. The program will practice an inquiry-based approach to education and focus on environmental themes, including water quality and invasive species.
National Women’s Hall of Fame, Seneca Falls – exhibit showcasing inspiring women in history: $10,000 to create a movable exhibit that honors women and their contributions in history. The new exhibits will be located in the new home of the National Women’s Hall of Fame in the historic Seneca Knitting Mill.
Town of Lyons – canalside landscaping and beautification: $7,000 to design and implement a sustainable garden space alongside Lock 27 in downtown Lyons. With municipal support, landscape architects and volunteers will revitalize a waterfront space to welcome canal travelers.
Village of Brockport – Main Street mural restoration: $7,000 to restore a prominent mural depicting a scene from Peter Spier’s Erie Canal children’s book. Restoring the mural will ensure that the charm and grace of this canal community will continue to be appreciated by visitors and residents for generations to come.
“We appreciate the incredible work these communities and organizations do to strengthen the Canalway Corridor as a vibrant place to live, work, and play,” said Bob Radliff, Executive Director of the Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor. “These projects will inspire more people to connect to our historic waterway and explore New York’s rich heritage.”
IMPACT! Grants range from $2,000 to $12,000 and will leverage an additional $515,291 in private and public project support. Erie Canalway is grateful to the NYS Canal Corporation whose partnership led to an increase in the award threshold and the funding of additional projects in 2020.
New York State Canal Corporation Director Brian U. Stratton said, “The Canal Corporation is proud to join with Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor in supporting these signature IMPACT! grant projects, as they ensure the Canal’s continued connectivity to its neighboring communities and preserves the legacy of our state’s most enduring waterways.”
Over the past 12 years, Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor has made 83 grants to communities and non-profit organizations that have spurred $2.35 million in additional investments in heritage preservation, recreation, and education.
