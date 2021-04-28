OSWEGO — Oswego County marked National County Government Month with a proclamation ahead of the full county Legislature meeting in April.
Since 1991, the National Association of Counties has encouraged this commemoration for counties to raise awareness about the essential programs and services they offer to support residents and businesses.
The theme for this year’s tribute, “Counties Matter,” recognizes these critical functions, especially the leadership and guidance counties have demonstrated in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.