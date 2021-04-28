April is County Government Month

Pictured from left are: Oswego County Legislator Terry Wilbur, District 21, Majority Leader; Oswego County Administrator Philip Church; Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup, District 9; and Oswego County Legislator Marie C. Schadt, District 19, Minority Leader.

OSWEGO — Oswego County marked National County Government Month with a proclamation ahead of the full county Legislature meeting in April.

Since 1991, the National Association of Counties has encouraged this commemoration for counties to raise awareness about the essential programs and services they offer to support residents and businesses.

The theme for this year’s tribute, “Counties Matter,” recognizes these critical functions, especially the leadership and guidance counties have demonstrated in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

