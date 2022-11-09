Oswego County recognizes Operation Green Light

The Oswego County Legislature’s Human Services Committee presents Oswego County Veterans’ Services Director Eric Boozer with a proclamation recognizing Operation Green Light, an initiative to support military veterans. The Oswego County Courthouse will be illuminated green during the month of November in support of the operation. Pictured from left are: Herbert Yerdon, District 2; Oswego County Director of Mental Hygiene.

OSWEGO COUNTY- Oswego County continues its support of Operation Green Light, a mission to show support for military veterans. The nationwide initiative aims to raise awareness of the various challenges that veterans face and the resources that are available to them and their families at the county, state and federal level.

“The Oswego County Veterans’ Services office is proud to support Oswego County veterans, family members and spouses,” said Oswego County Veterans’ Services Director Eric Boozer. “Our staff can answer questions about benefits and assist with filing claims.”

