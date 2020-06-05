OSWEGO — Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup reminded businesses that they must follow the regulations mandated by New York state as they reopen to serve customers.
“New York state is still in a COVID-19 public health emergency,” said Legislature Chairman Weatherup. “I want to remind everyone that businesses and organizations must develop a safety plan based upon state guidelines for their specific industry to be kept on site and submit the electronic affirmation regarding their intent to comply with state guidelines before they can re-open. Detailed guidelines, guidance on best practices, and a safety plan template for the re-opening plan were released by the governor.”
Requirements and guidelines for re-opening are posted in an online directory of links and information at oswegocounty.com/restart.
Chairman Weatherup encourages residents to support local businesses as they resume limited services. Social distancing must be maintained, and customers can only be permitted entry into a business if they wear an acceptable face covering, provided they are over age two and medically able to tolerate a face covering.
Outdoor dining is allowed at local restaurants and bars that have outdoor seating arrangements. The state has release extensive guidelines for allowing this. All tables must be spaced six feet apart, all staff must wear face coverings, and customers must also wear face coverings when they are not seated. A maximum of 10 customers are allowed at each table. Additional details are posted on oswegocounty.com/restart.
Barber shops and hair salons are re-opening under new and detailed restrictions as well, including use of personal protective equipment; new hygiene, cleaning and disinfection requirements; employee screenings; and mandatory 14-day testing of employees. Customers must be seated at least six feet apart from each other and other employees not providing the service unless physical barriers are installed. Waiting rooms are closed and no space within the shop shall exceed 50% of the maximum capacity for the space.
Hair salons and barbershops are encouraged to limit walk-in customers and implement “by appointment only” scheduling. Before they make an appointment, customers are encouraged to ask the business owner about the procedures they are taking to comply with the new requirements, including employee testing.
Detailed information and recommended best practices for several types of businesses are contained on the New York state website. Customers as well as business owners are encouraged to read the guidance.
This information, including links to the guidance for barbershops and hair salons, along with a directory of other online resources, is posted on oswegocounty.com/restart. The directory was created by the county to help businesses and organizations prepare for re-opening and is updated frequently.
People who would like more information or who are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms should contact the Oswego County Health Department’s COVID-19 hotline at 315-349-3330 weekdays from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. and Saturdays from 8:30 a.m.-noon. Go to health.oswegocounty.com/covid-19 for the latest news releases, daily updates and video presentations.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, chills, repeated shaking with chills, gastrointestinal illness and new loss of taste or smell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.