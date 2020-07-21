OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Health Department announced that the Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) virus was detected in one mosquito pool collected from the field station at Toad Harbor Swamp in the town of West Monroe.
“While COVID-19 has had our sharp focus these last few months, we must not forget that we are now in mosquito season,” said Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang. “Our department continues to work closely with the state Department of Health on both fronts. We are monitoring mosquito activity around the county and will take the appropriate actions based on our consultations with state and regional partners.”
Huang reminds people in Oswego County to use insect repellents when participating in outdoor activities and take measures to reduce mosquito breeding sites around the home.
Insect repellents that contain DEET, picaridin or oil of lemon eucalyptus are effective. Repellents which contain permethrin are meant for clothing and gear and should not be applied directly to the skin. Read the product label for repellents and follow package instructions.
People should also limit outdoor activities between dusk and dawn, when mosquitoes are most active, and wear protective clothing such as long sleeves, pants, socks and shoes, when weather permits.
To reduce mosquito habitat around the home, residents are advised to:
· Repair or replace window and door screens to keep mosquitoes outside and reduce or eliminate all standing water.
· Dispose of old tires. Used tires are a significant mosquito breeding site and are accepted at Oswego County transfer stations for a fee. Call the Oswego County Solid Waste Department at 315-591-9200 for details.
· Empty or dispose of pails, cans, flower pots, and similar water-holding containers.
· Drill holes in the bottoms of recycling containers that are kept outdoors.
· Clear roof gutters and be sure they drain properly.
· Turn over wheelbarrows and wading pools when not in use.
· Clean and chlorinate swimming pools, outdoor saunas and hot tubs and drain pool covers.
· Change the water in birdbaths and horse troughs twice a week.
· Remove leaf debris from yards and gardens and clean vegetation and debris from the edge of ponds.
· Use landscaping to eliminate standing water that collects on your property.
For more information about protecting your family against mosquitoes, call the Oswego County Health Department at 315-349-3547 or visit the New York State Department of Health website at http://www.health.ny.gov/publications/2731/.
