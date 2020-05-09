OSWEGO COUNTY – No new positive cases of coronavirus within the county were reported Saturday, leaving the total number of positive cases at 72, according to Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang’s Saturday, May 9 update.
Fifty-eight of the previous positive cases have since recovered and are no longer in mandatory quarantine. Three of the positive cases have died.
Saturday’s numbers are as follows:
The total number of people tested: 2,059
The total number of positive cases: 72
The total number of positive cases who have recovered: 58
Total number of deaths: 3
Total number of positive cases active: 11
The total number of negative results: 1,924
The total number of pending results: 57
The total number of people in precautionary quarantine: 46
The total number of people in mandatory isolation/quarantine: 54
The total number of people who have completed or have been released from monitoring: 2,154
This report is current as of 3 p.m. May 9.
COVID-19 has now been identified in the cities of Fulton and Oswego and the towns of Boylston, Constantia, Granby, Hastings, Mexico, Minetto, New Haven, Orwell, Oswego, Palermo, Richland, Sandy Creek, Schroeppel, Scriba, Volney, West Monroe and Williamstown.
Those infected with COVID-19 have ranged in age from a young child to senior citizens to people in every decade of life in-between. The Oswego County Health Department is investigating all cases and where appropriate, other family members and contacts have also been placed in mandatory quarantine or mandatory isolation.
All known contacts of COVID-19 positive patients are being notified. In the event that a known case had public exposure when they were contagious, such as someone who worked in a restaurant, the county health department would alert citizens through the news media and social media.
Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup is urging residents to take every necessary precaution to avoid public places and groups of people as much as possible during the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak. He said, “This disease is everywhere. It doesn’t matter how many people in your community have tested positive or how many people in the next town over have tested positive. It doesn’t matter how old you are. If you don’t social distance, it will spread.”
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, chills, repeated shaking with chills, gastrointestinal illness and new loss of taste or smell. The county health department follows New York State Department of Health guidelines for who should be quarantined and tested for coronavirus.
“It is important to understand that COVID-19 is everywhere, not just in communities where tests have so far indicated,” said Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang. “It is no longer simply a travel-related issue, it is also being transmitted in the community. We expect the number of positive cases to continue to increase, based on the history of the disease in other nations and other states.
“That is why it is so important that we all follow the crucial measures I’ve outlined below. We need to diligently follow the guidance to keep social distancing by six feet and handwashing with soap and rubbing for 20 seconds. These steps will help to slow the spread of the virus in our community and limit your chance of exposure. If we hope to be successful in controlling the spread of this disease, we must all take every precaution to avoid public places and groups of people as much as possible.”
Health care providers, first responders, and the county and state health departments are working closely together to mitigate the disease’s impact on the community.
Officials urge all residents across Oswego County to take personal responsibility and follow these guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Stay home as much as possible.
Wear a face mask or covering over your nose and mouth.
Avoid non-essential gatherings of all types and sizes.
Keep six feet from other people.
Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially before eating.
Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue and then throw the tissue in the trash.
Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth
Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
Stay home if you are sick, unless you are seeking health care.
Call your healthcare provider from home if you are experiencing symptoms such as a fever, cough or shortness of breath.
Call 911 if you are experiencing life-threatening conditions.
Residents are asked to continue monitoring reliable sources of information. Go to health.oswegocounty.com/covid-19 for the latest news releases, daily updates, and video presentations or visit oswegocounty.com or health.ny.gov or cdc.gov.
Oswego County presents videos highlighting various COVID-19 topics on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. They are scheduled to be posted by 4:30 p.m. on Oswego County’s COVID-19 YouTube playlist, Facebook and the county government website at oswegocounty.com.
Additional questions can be directed to the Oswego County Health Department COVID-19 hotline at 315-349-3330, which is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, or to the NYS COVID-19 hotline at 1-888-364-3065, which is open 24/7. For more information about emotional supports, visit the Oswego County Department of Social Services Division of Mental Hygiene at www.oswegocounty.com/mentalhygiene.
