Primary election results

OSWEGO — With 100% of in-person voting at all polling places throughout the county tallied, the following are the unofficial, preliminary vote totals of Tuesday’s Republican and Conservative Party primary races, according to the Oswego County Board of Elections.

Mail-in votes must be postmarked no later than Tuesday, June 22 and will not be opened or counted by the Board of Elections until Tuesday, June 29 when final vote totals will be tabulated.

County Court Judge (R): 100% of vote in

Armen J Nazarian 3,980

Gregory Oakes 2,609

Write-in 7

County Court Judge (C): 100% of vote in

Armen J Nazarian 167

Gregory Oakes 60

County Legislator District Two: 100% of vote in

Herbert G Yerdon 282

Carl E Anson Jr 191

County Legislator District Seven: 100% of vote in

Frank C Bombardo 216

Amanda Magro 197

Fulton City Councilor Ward Four: 100% of vote in

James R Myers 40

Ethan Parkhurst 56

Albion Town Councilman, vote for 2: 100% of vote in

Michael J Ford 77

Corey W Holcomb 89

Richard D Corlis, Sr 65

Steve Steinfeld 95

Albion Superintendent of Highways: 100% of vote in

Ted W Bennett 104

Mark A Hier 69

Constantia Town Councilman, vote for 2: 100% of vote in

Michael A Donegan, II 62

Thomas J Moran 140

Ronald A Chapman, Jr 223

Write-in 19

Granby Town Justice (R): 100% of vote in

Tracy Doyle 199

Lori Lee Blackburn 112

Write-in 1

Granby Town Justice (C): 100% of vote in

Tracy Doyle 4

Lori Lee Blackburn 6

Hannibal Town Justice (R), vote for 2: 100% of vote in

Eugene Hafner 196

Jack S Beckwith, Jr 234

Elizabeth A Ritchie 116

Write-in 1

Hannibal Town Justice (C), vote for 2: 100% of vote in

Eugene Hafner 14

Jack S Beckwith, Jr 17

Elizabeth A Ritchie 25

Hastings Town Supervisor: 100% of vote in

Tony Bush 446

Mike Clark 350

Hastings Town Councilman, vote for 2: 100% of vote in

Al Hanson 383

Ed Foster 368

Mark Martino 383

John Donohue 370

Write-in 2

Minetto Town Supervisor: 100% of vote in

Nickolas A Spilman 69

John L Familo 71

New Haven Town Supervisor: 100% of vote in

Frederick F Wilbur 99

Dan Barney 153

Parish Town Supervisor: 100% of vote in

James J Bernys 166

Mary Ann Phillips 144

Parish Town Clerk: 100% of vote in

Mercedes Marie Seeber 153

Kelly I Reader 160

Parish Town Councilman, vote for 2: 100% of vote in

Douglas C Houghton 189

Robin Ann Eaton Novak 183

John T Horning 163

Write-in 2

Parish Superintendent of Highways: 100% of vote in

George Horning 157

Craig I Petit 153

Write-in 2

Richland Town Councilman, vote for 2: 100% of vote in

Donna Gilson 113

Sue E Haynes 236

Robert North 282

Write-in 2

Schroeppel Receiver of Taxes: 100% of vote in

Lynett M Greco 139

Ryan Wood 201

Scriba Town Supervisor: 100% of vote in

James Oldenburg 322

Kelly M Lagoe 218

Scriba Town Clerk: 100% of vote in

Rebecca Lavery 404

Gina Gambino Fatiga 133

West Monroe Town Justice: 100% of vote in

Colleen A Sullivan 142

Paul D Vollmer 68

Fulton City County Committee, Ward One, District One, vote for 2: 100% of vote in

Mark Sherman 23

Michele Sherman 17

Steven Sunday 20

Fulton City County Committee, Ward Three, District One, vote for 2: 100% of vote in

Beth A Nicholson 39

Nancy Cavalier 25

Timothy Crandell 33

Fulton City County Committee, Ward Four District Two, vote for 2: 100% of vote in

Jade Jones 6

Ethan Parkhurst 24

Louella F LeClair 22

James Myers 31

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.