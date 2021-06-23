OSWEGO — With 100% of in-person voting at all polling places throughout the county tallied, the following are the unofficial, preliminary vote totals of Tuesday’s Republican and Conservative Party primary races, according to the Oswego County Board of Elections.
Mail-in votes must be postmarked no later than Tuesday, June 22 and will not be opened or counted by the Board of Elections until Tuesday, June 29 when final vote totals will be tabulated.
County Court Judge (R): 100% of vote in
Armen J Nazarian 3,980
Gregory Oakes 2,609
Write-in 7
County Court Judge (C): 100% of vote in
Armen J Nazarian 167
Gregory Oakes 60
County Legislator District Two: 100% of vote in
Herbert G Yerdon 282
Carl E Anson Jr 191
County Legislator District Seven: 100% of vote in
Frank C Bombardo 216
Amanda Magro 197
Fulton City Councilor Ward Four: 100% of vote in
James R Myers 40
Ethan Parkhurst 56
Albion Town Councilman, vote for 2: 100% of vote in
Michael J Ford 77
Corey W Holcomb 89
Richard D Corlis, Sr 65
Steve Steinfeld 95
Albion Superintendent of Highways: 100% of vote in
Ted W Bennett 104
Mark A Hier 69
Constantia Town Councilman, vote for 2: 100% of vote in
Michael A Donegan, II 62
Thomas J Moran 140
Ronald A Chapman, Jr 223
Write-in 19
Granby Town Justice (R): 100% of vote in
Tracy Doyle 199
Lori Lee Blackburn 112
Write-in 1
Granby Town Justice (C): 100% of vote in
Tracy Doyle 4
Lori Lee Blackburn 6
Hannibal Town Justice (R), vote for 2: 100% of vote in
Eugene Hafner 196
Jack S Beckwith, Jr 234
Elizabeth A Ritchie 116
Write-in 1
Hannibal Town Justice (C), vote for 2: 100% of vote in
Eugene Hafner 14
Jack S Beckwith, Jr 17
Elizabeth A Ritchie 25
Hastings Town Supervisor: 100% of vote in
Tony Bush 446
Mike Clark 350
Hastings Town Councilman, vote for 2: 100% of vote in
Al Hanson 383
Ed Foster 368
Mark Martino 383
John Donohue 370
Write-in 2
Minetto Town Supervisor: 100% of vote in
Nickolas A Spilman 69
John L Familo 71
New Haven Town Supervisor: 100% of vote in
Frederick F Wilbur 99
Dan Barney 153
Parish Town Supervisor: 100% of vote in
James J Bernys 166
Mary Ann Phillips 144
Parish Town Clerk: 100% of vote in
Mercedes Marie Seeber 153
Kelly I Reader 160
Parish Town Councilman, vote for 2: 100% of vote in
Douglas C Houghton 189
Robin Ann Eaton Novak 183
John T Horning 163
Write-in 2
Parish Superintendent of Highways: 100% of vote in
George Horning 157
Craig I Petit 153
Write-in 2
Richland Town Councilman, vote for 2: 100% of vote in
Donna Gilson 113
Sue E Haynes 236
Robert North 282
Write-in 2
Schroeppel Receiver of Taxes: 100% of vote in
Lynett M Greco 139
Ryan Wood 201
Scriba Town Supervisor: 100% of vote in
James Oldenburg 322
Kelly M Lagoe 218
Scriba Town Clerk: 100% of vote in
Rebecca Lavery 404
Gina Gambino Fatiga 133
West Monroe Town Justice: 100% of vote in
Colleen A Sullivan 142
Paul D Vollmer 68
Fulton City County Committee, Ward One, District One, vote for 2: 100% of vote in
Mark Sherman 23
Michele Sherman 17
Steven Sunday 20
Fulton City County Committee, Ward Three, District One, vote for 2: 100% of vote in
Beth A Nicholson 39
Nancy Cavalier 25
Timothy Crandell 33
Fulton City County Committee, Ward Four District Two, vote for 2: 100% of vote in
Jade Jones 6
Ethan Parkhurst 24
Louella F LeClair 22
James Myers 31
