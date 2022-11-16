Oswego County Republicans left no doubt as to which way the wind blows in Oswego County elections

OSWEGO COUNTY – If anyone still had any doubts this is an overwhelmingly Republican county, they need only review Nov. 8th’s election results for a jolt back to reality. Even those statewide elections for governor, attorney general, U.S. senator, and state comptroller that went Democratic, did not fare well in Oswego County.

Only the governor’s race was even somewhat close. Kathy Hochul was elected New York state’s first woman governor with a total of 3,021,793 votes over Congressman Lee Zeldin’s 2,695,737. That translates to 52.41% for the Kathy Hochul/Antonio Delgado Democratic/Working Families ticket versus 46.76% for the Republican/Conservative Lee Zeldin/Alison Esposito challenge. You have to go back to incumbent Mario Cuomo’s 1994 loss to George Pataki by 3.34% to find a closer race for New York governor. Hochul/Delgado won by 5.65%.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.