Oswego County Republicans left no doubt as to which way the wind blows in Oswego County elections

OSWEGO COUNTY – If anyone still had any doubts this is an overwhelmingly Republican county, they need only review Nov. 8th’s election results for a jolt back to reality. Even those statewide elections for governor, attorney general, U.S. senator, and state comptroller that went Democratic, did not fare well in Oswego County.
Only the governor’s race was even somewhat close. Kathy Hochul was elected New York state’s first woman governor with a total of 3,021,793 votes over Congressman Lee Zeldin’s 2,695,737. That translates to 52.41% for the Kathy Hochul/Antonio Delgado Democratic/Working Families ticket versus 46.76% for the Republican/Conservative Lee Zeldin/Alison Esposito challenge. You have to go back to incumbent Mario Cuomo’s 1994 loss to George Pataki by 3.34% to find a closer race for New York governor. Hochul/Delgado won by 5.65%.
But not in Oswego County. Here, Zeldin romped over Hochul by a total vote of 26,485 to Hochul’s 12,750, in other words, 67.4% to 32.4%, more than twice Hochul’s vote.
The same holds true for Letitia James’ run for re-election as attorney general, Chuck Schumer’s re-election run for U.S. senator, and Thomas DiNapoli’s re-election bid for state comptroller. All won handily statewide, and all lost miserably in Oswego County.
Statewide:
Democrat Letitia James beat Republican Michael Henry 52.9% to 44.55%.
Democrat Chuck Schumer beat Republican Joe Pinion 55.29% to 42.32%.
Democrat Thomas DiNapoli beat Republican Paul Rodriguez 55.22% to 41.7%.
In Oswego County:
Democrat Letitia James lost to Republican Michael Henry 33.9% to 66.1%.
Democrat Chuck Schumer lost to Republican Joe Pinion 37.2% to 62.2%.
Democrat Thomas DiNapoli lost to Republican Paul Rodriguez 37.2% to 62.8%.
The race for the Fifth District New York State Supreme Court justice was another case in point. It was held among eight contestants, four of them Democrats and four of them Republicans. Voters could choose any four.
Six counties comprise the Fifth District: Oswego, Herkimer, Jefferson, Lewis, Oneida, and Onondaga.
When looked at overall, although the four Republicans won all four seats, the races were somewhat close, all within slightly less than five percent at most. In Oswego County, they were a Republican landslide. Each of the four Republicans received slightly more than double the vote of any of the four Democrats. The four winners were: Kevin P. Kuehner, Julie Grow Denton, Mark Rose, and William F. Ramseier.
The mess that was made of New York’s 2022 redistricting can fairly accurately be laid at the feet of Democratic overreach, but certainly the resultant lines drawn by the court-appointed special master were no less gerrymandered when it comes to the 24th congressional district. It is a 280-mile-wide swath of Republicanism stretching along Lake Ontario from Watertown in the northeast to almost Niagara Falls in the west. And to top off its bias, the Democratic stronghold city of Rochester was conveniently cut out of that otherwise contiguous stretch of rural New York state. Needless to say, Republican Congresswoman Claudia Tenney easily defeated Steven Holden, in a race that was never even close, Holden garnering at most 42% of the vote in one of the 12 counties that make up the 24th congressional district. Otherwise, Holden’s vote totals were in the 20 and low-30 percent ranges with one other exception being Seneca County where he received 40%. In Oswego County, Tenney more than doubled Holden’s 32% of the vote, garnering a decisive 65.8%. Overall, district-wide, Tenney won 64% of the vote to Holden’s 33%.
One other congressional race, the 22nd district, touches a tiny slice of Oswego County in a small part of Constantia, where a total of 128 votes were cast in another example of the incomprehensible final redistricted lines drawn. Republican Brandon Williams has declared himself the winner over Democrat Francis Conole as have a number of news organizations, though others still declare the race too close to call. Conole has not conceded.
In the other three counties that comprise the 22nd congressional district, Madison County’s vote totaled 25,354. Oneida County’s vote totaled 72,287. Onondaga County’s vote totaled 163,830. And, as stated above, Oswego County came in with a massive 128 votes, 102 of them going to Williams, 26 going to Conole. A headscratcher, to say the least.
Oswego County will be represented by two state senators, one, the uncontested former northern New York assemblyman Mark Walczyk representing the northern towns of the county as part of the 49th senatorial district, while the winner of an extremely close race in the 50th district will represent the rest of the county along with part of Onondaga County. That race, between incumbent Democratic New York State Senator John Mannion and Republican Rebecca Shiroff may very well be headed for a mandated hand recount required of any race where less the 0.5% of the total votes cast separates the two candidates. As of Monday night, Nov. 14, Shiroff led Mannion 60,245 to 59,849, a difference of 396 votes. That vote will change by Wednesday or Thursday, Nov. 16 or 17, when the many absentee ballots and affidavits are counted. It is definitely possible the lead will change too, as many of those as-yet-uncounted votes come from Onondaga County which Mannion won 53.24% to Shiroff’s 45.2%. If Shiroff maintains her lead after all the votes are tallied, she can certainly thank Oswego County for their overwhelming support. She won the county with 62.1% to Mannion’s 35.57%. She lost Onondaga County by 7,448 votes, but won Oswego County by 7,844, and that equals the difference in her favor of 396 votes. Of all the statewide races for state office between only two main candidates (thereby taking the races for State Supreme Court out of the running), this could very well be the closest race in the state.
Republican Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay will again represent the 120th Assembly District, redistricted to comprise all of Oswego County, part of Jefferson County, and part of Cayuga County, as no one opposed him.
Only one vote on one statewide issue remains: the Clean Water, Clean Air, and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act of 2022 was approved by the state’s voters 59.28% to 28.7%, that being 3,416,894 votes in favor to 1,654,091 opposed. In Oswego County it just squeaked by with 18,597 votes in favor to 18,522 opposed, a difference of just 75 votes.
There were other races throughout the county, including two countywide races, those being for County Sheriff and Surrogate Court Judge. Republican incumbent Sheriff Donald Hilton won re-election running unopposed, while Republican Spencer J. Ludington, also running unopposed, was elected Surrogate Court Judge.
The remaining elections, with only a possible very few exceptions, in fact, possibly only one exception, were won by Republicans, all running officially unopposed despite some write-in ballots cast.
Both Stephen T. Pelon and Mark D. Simpson were elected town justices in Constantia.
In Hannibal, 152 write-in votes will determine who will become a town councilman there.
Allison Lynn Pardee was elected Hastings Town Justice with 2,751 votes to 14 write-ins.
Richard Waldron was elected Hastings Town Councilman with 2,696 votes to 18 write-ins.
Nicole Wild was elected Mexico Town Clerk with 1,624 votes. There were five write-ins.
In Minetto, 148 write-in votes will determine who will become a town councilman there.
Mary E. Curcio was elected to the New Haven Town Council with 888 votes. There were also 34 write-ins.
Robert E. Bishman, running on the Working For You line was elected to the Palermo Town Council with 435 votes. There were four write-ins.
The voters of Redfield elected Matthew G. Tompkins, with 193 votes, as Supervisor, and Terry C. Harlander to the town council with 186 votes.
The Town of Richland also elected a supervisor and councilman. Kern A. Yerdon was elected Supervisor with 1,541 votes, and Donna Gilson was elected to the town council with 1,485 votes.
Volney elected Michelle A. Vant town clerk with 1,702 votes and both Kelvin K. Kio and James A. Aluzzi were elected town justices. Kio received 1,577 votes and Aluzzi 1,702.
In West Monroe, 66 write-in ballots will decide the town justice.
And finally, in the Village of Pulaski, both Alan J. Engelbrekt and Scott Pello were elected trustees. Engelbrekt received 454 votes. Pello received 319. There were also a total of 237 write-in ballots cast.
