OSWEGO – There’s nothing like a political rally, and the county’s Republicans proved that Saturday morning, Jan. 22, as officials and supporters came together on very short notice at Steamers Conference Room on East First Street to cheer on their presumptive 2022 candidate for governor, Congressman Lee Zeldin of Long Island.
The room was filled with county legislators, city officials, and law enforcement. And, Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay, who readily gave Zeldin the endorsement he came for in a fiery speech on the state Democrats’ hand basket to hell we’re all in.
“Never in my career have I felt more strongly,” Barclay said, “that we need a change in the governor’s office, never. Who do you think was the second-highest official in the executive branch during that time (of the Cuomo administration)? Our current governor. Do you remember her standing up saying this was wrong, ‘I know about this stuff, let’s stop it’? I don’t remember hearing that. Maybe she didn’t know. Is that an excuse? It doesn’t seem like that’s an excuse to me. She ought to be held accountable for her role in that administration. I submit to you it’s time for change.”
Political rallies never have been and never will be exercises in editorial balance. And in keeping with that, Barclay’s early remarks were followed by a litany of woes, all, according to Republicans, Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul’s fault. And yet, opinionated rhetoric aside, there were undeniable facts topping off Barclay’s introduction of the day’s hero.
“There’s three things I always look at for a candidate,” Barclay said. “One, they have experience. Two, do they have integrity? And, three, do they have leadership abilities? I’m going to submit to you our guest here today has all three of them. He’s served in the military, served in the state senate, has honorably served as a congressman. He’s got the experience. He’s also been able to stand up for issues that sometimes aren’t the most politically expedient issues to back. That’s integrity. That’s leadership.”
Zeldin, a four-year state senator and since 2014 a U.S. congressman from New York’s 1st District, took the stage to enthusiastic applause and wasted no time in fanning the flames Barclay had kindled.
“Not just in beautifully-red, principled, patriotic Oswego County, but everywhere else in the state,” Zeldin said, “people are talking about the same issues right now, and they all want balance. What we’re asking for is balance and competence.”
And he brought that point home with a theme Barclay has trumpeted for years.
“Will Barclay is in charge of a conference of great members from all throughout the entire state who in many respects, are not being given their seat at the table because they don’t live in one of four of 62 counties in the state,” Zeldin said. “Because they come from one of the other 58 counties, they don’t get a seat at the table. When we talk about balance, it’s not just political balance, it’s geographic balance. It’s about everybody all across the state feeling like they have a voice and representation in our state’s capital. That’s not what we have right now. And I want to make sure that every single one of Will’s colleagues are all part of that process this time next year in writing a state budget, in making sure that everyone feels like they have a voice and representation in our state capital.”
Again, political rhetoric but not short on facts either. There is no doubt the Democrats run the state assembly. They hold a two-to-one overwhelming majority there and have for years excluded Republicans, whether we’re talking committees, budget negotiations, or even allowing Republican bills to get to the floor for a vote, the Democratic majority has hardly been inclusive. Zeldin knows that and knows a great talking point when he hears one. And he went on to add a few others.
He bashed the bail reform act, called for a law enforcement bill of rights, advocated for the reversal of the criminal justice Less is More Act, which would prevent thousands of New Yorkers from being reincarcerated for technical parole violations like being late for curfew, failing a drug test, or missing appointments with a parole officer, and criticized the expected closure of Ogdensburg prison as “based on political calculation.”
Law and order, always a hot topic in politics, and always a favorite of conservative politicians of all parties, seemed to be almost a mainstay of Zeldin’s approach.
“There’s so much more that we need to be doing to have the backs of law-abiding New Yorkers,” Zeldin said, “to have the backs of our men and women in blue, not just our police on the streets but our correction officers as well. And our judges, who should have the discretion to be able to look at the dangerousness of someone in front of them and flight risk and past criminal record in choosing how to set bail.”
The call for law and order easily morphs into the issue of illegal immigrants. Zeldin segued that right into his theme on balance.
“Balance is about making it affordable to survive in this state,” he said. “It’s about cutting taxes and not having a $216 billion plus state budget that only continues to increase, where they’re prioritizing billions of dollars for people who aren’t even legally in our country, when instead, you have a whole lot of other people who need that relief, that help, and they don’t have an Albany fighting for them, hard-working, middle-income, New Yorkers struggling to make ends meet.”
And of course, it’s only getting worse, and, of course, he has the answer.
“From one issue to the next, we’ve seen, we’ve heard, the need, not just of our families, but our friends, our neighbors and strangers, and it’s not just about individuals hitting their breaking point, it’s about our state hitting a breaking point,” he said.
“People are fed up, and they want to take back control of their country or state. We are battling for the heart and soul of our state and country right now.”
And what will he do about it?
“On day one,” he pledged, “all COVID-related vaccine and mask mandates end. One day one, we fight for our kids, who are stuck in schools with divisive curriculums pitting one kid against another kid based on race. On day one, you’ll immediately feel like you have a government that is there to serve you, as opposed to what we have right now is a government that feels in many respects like you’re there to serve them.”
Zeldin went on to bemoan the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, U.S. southern border immigration policy, the national supply chain crisis, and inflation, none of which are under the control of a New York governor regardless who it is.
Whether you agree with his politics or not, he seems to be a good and decent man, an honorable, respectable candidate.
He showed that side as he offered his condolences on the recent death of Oswego County Corrections Officer Melissa France who recently succumbed to COVID, and he asked for a moment of silence in her memory.
Following his speech, and after he posed for an almost endless number of photos with what seemed like every person in the room, I asked him, a question on his willingness to compromise.
You’re here in a very Republican district, I said, however New York is predominantly a Democratic state. As governor, how will you approach issues in a bipartisan manner?
“Last year,” he said, “2020’s ranking came out from Georgetown University. They do the annual bipartisan index for all 435 member of the House of Representatives. They ranked me number 19 out of 435. The year before that I was ranked 12. We, in our country, encourage debate. People have strong opinions that they believe in, they’re passionate about. They should speak up. Debate is good. At the end of the day, it’s important to try to find common ground if possible. When I was in the state senate, we had a Democratic governor and a Democratic assembly. I got passed and signed into law 50 different bills. It’s a product of having to work together. No matter where you’re from, whether you’re right, left, center, it’s just how the process works, and there’s very likely going to be a balance of power in Albany this time next year, and in order to be able to get a lot of what we need accomplished, we’re going to have to try to find common ground however possible.”
So, you’re open to compromise?
“You have to be,” he replied. “That’s what the voters of New York would be demanding. When they send to Albany, or they send to Washington, different parties in charge of different branches, different houses, the only way to get anything done, is a product of people working together.”
