OSWEGO — Lake effect snow is in the forecast for this Christmas weekend and the Oswego County Emergency Management Office reminds residents of the safety precautions they should take during this or any winter storm.
“Oswego County residents are used to lake effect snow, but we should not become complacent during hazardous weather conditions,” said Cathleen Palmitesso, director of the Oswego County Emergency Management Office. “Snow bands with low visibility can come upon us in an instant. Roads can become extremely slippery. Heavy snow and high winds can cause power outages.”
The storm forecast for Christmas Day on Friday, and Saturday, Dec. 26, is expected to begin with rain on Thursday, followed by a cold front overnight. Lake effect snow will develop during the day on Friday.
The National Weather Service has indicated snowfall accumulations of more than 12 inches are possible in parts of the county and winds may gust up to 35 mph on Friday and Saturday.
“This is a great time for people to review their family disaster plan and make sure their disaster supplies kits, especially for the car, are up-to-date,” Palmitesso said.
Here’s a list of items all residents and businesses should have available for any storm: Bottled water, non-perishable food, flashlight, batteries, battery-operated radio and first-aid kit with prescription medicine
“When a storm is forecast, make sure your cellular phone is fully charged and that you have a battery charger for it,” Palmitesso said. “You should have a survival kit in your vehicle anytime you are driving.”
A car kit should include the same.
“Plan ahead for hazardous weather conditions,” Palmitesso advised. “Check the forecast for the latest conditions and leave yourself plenty of time to get to your destination. Maintain a safe distance from other vehicles and keep an eye out for road hazards.”
For more information on emergency preparedness and winter weather tips, the Oswego County Emergency Management Office at 315-591-9150 or go to the website at: www.oswegocounty.com/emo.
