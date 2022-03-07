Oswego County residents urged to get their vaccinations up-to-date

OSWEGO COUNTY – New COVID-19 cases in Oswego County have been in a downward trend in recent weeks due in part to available vaccines. Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang said that people can look to the data which shows vaccines are a powerful weapon in preventing hospitalizations and deaths due to COVID-19.
“In the span of a single month – from last Dec. 20 to Jan. 19 – there were 34 deaths from COVID-19,” he said. “Only three of these people were up-to-date with their vaccinations.”
Divided into age groups, six deaths occurred in the age 55 and younger group, among them four were not fully or never vaccinated. Eight deaths occurred in the age 56-64 group, among them five were not fully or never vaccinated, and of the three fully vaccinated, only one received a booster dose. The remaining 20 deaths occurred in the age 65 and above group, among them eleven were not fully or never vaccinated, and of the nine fully vaccinated, only two had received a booster dose.
He went on to say that many studies, including an account from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/71/wr/mm7101a4.htm), report that age and underlying conditions are risk factors for hospitalizations and death from COVID-19.
“Six of the 34 didn’t have chronic conditions and weren’t vaccinated,” he said. “An additional nine people had one chronic condition; seven of which were not vaccinated, while one had their primary vaccination series and one had received their booster dose. The remaining 19 people had multiple chronic conditions; seven of which were not vaccinated, and only two had received a booster dose.
“The majority of deaths were in those without up-to-date vaccinations,” he concluded. “I urge everyone, regardless of age or underlying conditions, to get their vaccinations up to date when they are eligible to protect themselves and the more vulnerable populations in our community.”
The Oswego County Health Department hosts the following COVID-19 vaccination clinics:
Tuesday, March 8
2:30-3:30 p.m. at the Nick Sterio Public Health Clinic, 70 Bunner St., Oswego
- Children ages five to 11 can receive a first or second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Appointments are required.
Wednesday, March 9
3:30-5:30 p.m. at the Nick Sterio Public Health Clinic, 70 Bunner St., Oswego
- Anyone aged 12 and older can receive a first, second or booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Anyone aged 18 and older can receive a primary or booster dose of the Johnson & Johnson/Janssen vaccine. Appointments are preferred but walk-ins are welcome.
Tuesday, March 15
12:30-3:30 p.m. at the Nick Sterio Public Health Clinic, 70 Bunner St., Oswego
- Regular immunizations and COVID-19 vaccines are available for people of all ages. Appointments are required.
Wednesday, March 16
3:30-5:30 p.m. at the Nick Sterio Public Health Clinic, 70 Bunner St., Oswego
- Anyone aged 18 and older can receive a first, second or booster dose of the Moderna vaccine. Appointments are preferred but walk-ins are welcome.
To view a list of upcoming clinics and schedule an appointment, go to https://health.oswegocounty.com/information/2019_novel_coronavirus/covid-19_vaccine.php, and scroll down to the calendar to click on the date and dose needed.
The Oswego County Office for the Aging can help people aged 60 and older who need help navigating the internet to make appointments. Call 315-349-3484.
Face masks are required at all Oswego County Health Department vaccination clinics, in accordance with state regulations, and at-home COVID-19 test kits will be distributed to those getting vaccinated while supplies last.
Free transportation is provided to residents to go to COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites through a partnership between Oswego County and Oswego County Opportunities, Inc. Rides are available between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Call 315-598-1514 to schedule a ride in advance.
For more information, go to the Oswego County Health Department’s COVID-19 page at https://health.oswegocounty.com/information/2019_novel_coronavirus/index.php or call the COVID-19 Hotline at 315-349-3330.
Residents should contact their medical providers directly for personal medical advice related to COVID-19 vaccinations, booster shots or treatments.
Under New York State Public Health Law, the Oswego County Health Department is the local public health authority regarding the COVID-19 pandemic response within the county of Oswego. The Oswego County Health Department works closely with New York State Department of Health regarding COVID-19 monitoring, response, and reporting.
