Discussions begin this week concerning rural transportation issues in Oswego County.
Members of the Oswego County Transportation Advisory Committee will be showing up at a number of meetings this week to hear concerns about rural transporation.
Meetings are:
n 2 p.m., Nov. 19, Pulaski Community Services Task Force, 4917 Jefferson St., Pulaski
n 7 p.m., Nov. 20, Hannibal town board meeting, Hannibal Municipal Building, County Route 34
n 9 a.m.-noon, Nov. 21, Oswego County City-County Youth Bureau Community Services Forum, Oswego Elks Lodge, 132 W. Fifth St., Oswego.
Anyone who has a specific transportation need and would like to provide input concerning public transportation in his or her area should attend one of these meetings.
