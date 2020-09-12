Oswego County’s Manktelow fights for nursing home visitation

OSWEGO COUNTY – When the Republican minority of the state senate and assembly took up the mantle of outrage over 6,500 New York nursing home deaths, another painful aspect of COVID nursing home policy became readily apparent, the restriction on visitation and its damaging effects on the seniors in the homes and their loved ones who can no longer see them.
Assemblyman Brian Manktelow, of the 130th assembly district, representing all of Wayne County, northern Cayuga County, and the towns of Oswego, Hannibal, and Minetto in Oswego County, sees those restrictions as insensitive and needless.
During almost four hours of extremely emotional testimony from over a dozen family-member witnesses at a Republican-organized forum Aug. 17, state senators and assemblymen heard story after story of nursing homes’ heartless treatment and frustrating silence and of a state policy that no one seemed to see as anything other than misguided and cruel to both them and their beloved seniors.
Joanne Miles Thomas, a resident of the Rochester area, held up a poster-size photo of her father, a Korean War vet who served for 33 years and is now a resident of a Rochester area assisted living facility.
“He is right now slowly dying from isolation,” she said at the forum. “COVID-19 has brought a light to what my family, and every one of our families that have loved ones in facilities, have always known. We, to this day, are still failing our precious seniors. Ignorance is not bliss. It is neglect, and our seniors have been neglected long enough.”
According to a state directive, visitation in nursing homes will only be allowed when no COVID cases have been detected in a nursing home or in its staff for a 28-day period. That is a very high bar to clear.
“The 28-day quarantine we have right now is absurd,” Miles Thomas said. She told of the staff member who tested positive for COVID, resulting in a 28-day restriction on visitation, yet was back to work within 14 days, attending to Miles Thomas’s father, “while I still could not see my parent.”
She then directed her plea specifically to the legislators.
“I have not lost my parents to COVID,” she said, “but I am losing them from the cruel isolation they are enduring. I have seen their horrible decline and feel totally helpless. We are tired and heartbroken. We’ve been fighting this fight without you. We need you. My parents need you. My father fought for 33 years for all of us, and he deserves better than this. Think, when you go to bed at night, would you want this for your parent?”
Clearly Miles Thomas’s testimony resonated with Manktelow, who then and there offered to get together with her to help her father, though she is not his constituent. And he did just that.
On Sept. 2, Manktelow and other officials, along with Miles Thomas, gathered in Greece, a Rochester suburb, to rally among a group of supporters and ask Gov. Andrew Cuomo to relax visitation restrictions at nursing homes and assisted living facilities.
“Labor Day weekend is upon us, and these family members have not been able to sit by, touch or hug their loved ones for six months now,” said Manktelow. “Having heard of the toll it has taken not only on their loved ones in nursing homes and senior living facilities, but on their entire families, I think it is high time we do something about this.”
Manktelow was already in sync with Miles Thomas and others outraged over being denied access to their family members in nursing homes, and he expressed his strong disagreement with the state’s visitation policy at the Aug. 17 forum.
“I truly understand the seriousness of possibly bringing COVID back into a nursing home,” he said, “but right now, the numbers are down, and how much longer are we going to wait before we can let these individuals in? With the PPE gear that we have now, and the testing that we have, there’s no reason these families should not be reunited with their loved ones.”
He noted staff in nursing homes wear PPE gear. “So,” he asked, “why can’t family members wear PPE gear and go in and see their loved ones? We can do it safely now. We know we can. We’re doing it with staff members, we can do it with family members.”
It’s not just Manktelow saying this. These aren’t just ideas he’s come up with. He’s talked with many family members. These are their ideas and the conditions they are willing to endure in order to be with their loved ones. They are willing to suit up in PPE. They are willing to be tested frequently.
“That’s what the families are telling us,” Manktelow said.
Speaking on their behalf and paraphrasing the words of many family members he’s met with, Manktelow said, “If my mom was in a nursing home, you think I’m going to go in there if I think I’m sick or I’ve been around a COVID patient? Absolutely not. I don’t want anything to happen to my mom.”
There is no doubt these days that in some politicians, empathy is feigned or not there at all. But in Manktelow, it seems very real. There is something about all this that has struck a chord within him, and every indication points to him taking this very seriously.
“As an assembly member,” he said, “it’s my job to care for these people. That’s what I’m here for. I can’t just do something that makes everybody feel good and do a zoom call or a press conference without following up. That’s my job. I need to make sure we get answers to these people, not just saying, ‘Yep, we’ll look into it,’ because that’s nothing. I could say I’m going to look into everything and sound like the best guy in the world, but I have to do my job, and this is part of my job, and I feel very strongly about that. That’s why we’re going to continue to push this until we get some answers.”
