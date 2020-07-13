OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Workforce New York (OCWNY) announced that its annual Summer Youth Employment Program (SYEP) will kick off Monday, July 13. SYEP is an opportunity for young adults of Oswego County to obtain employment for the summer and gain experience as they begin their careers.
“We are excited to have this opportunity for our young adults to participate in, especially in these times where other options have been paused,” says Rachel Pierce, director of employment and training with OCWNY. “We are still recruiting candidates, so please apply if you are interested in a SYEP placement or if your business would like to supervise participants.”
SYEP is open to young adults between 14 to 24 years of age. They must be residents of Oswego County and meet one of more of the following criteria: have a low household income and receive assistance through TANF, SNAP, Medicaid, HEAP, Foster Care or SSI. In addition to meeting one of these eligibility requirements, applicants who are between the ages of 21 and 24 years must also be pregnant or a parent or a relative caring for a minor child in the household.
Candidates must attend a work readiness and payroll enrollment workshop to qualify for the program.
Placement opportunities are available throughout Oswego County in a variety of industries including maintenance, groundskeeping, day camps and more. The SYEP application is available for download at: https://ocwny.org/young-adult-workers/young-adult-workers-about/. Return completed application to Oswego County Workforce New York by email at ocwny@oswegocounty.com or by mail at 200 N. Second St., Fulton, NY 13069. Once the completed application is returned and reviewed, SYEP staff will contact the applicant to go over next steps.
Applicants will find links to the orientation video and signature form online, as well as the eligibility determination form and interest survey. For more information, call 315-591-9076.
