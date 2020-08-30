Oswego County’s Youth Advisory Council is looking for new members

OSWEGO COUNTY - The Oswego City-County Youth Bureau is reaching out to high school students who are interested in becoming members of the Youth Advisory Council (YAC) for the 2020-21 academic year, and for agencies who would like to partner with the council on future projects.
The advisory council consists of ninth to 12th grade students from across Oswego County. Students who are homeschooled are also invited to participate. Traditionally the council met at CiTi BOCES once a month, but this year the council will hold virtual bi-weekly meetings. Meetings will be held after school hours and occasionally on weekends.
“YAC provides members an opportunity to build a better community and school through their participation and service,” said Tiffany Halstead, youth services specialist for the Oswego City-County Youth Bureau. “Members have the chance to gain community service hours, experience planning and coordinating events, make new friends from other schools, and be part of a team. YAC allows youth to become a voice in Oswego County.”
The group can also provide community agencies an audience of young people to discuss key issues that impact them and their community. Members are involved in providing feedback on funding decisions for the Oswego City-County Youth Bureau and organize community service projects such as designing promotional materials for not-for-profits, organizing canned good drives, and collecting items for Fort Drum soldiers. The 2020-2021 applications are available online at www.youthbureau.oswegocounty.com or https://forms.gle/GkYgkuEDG1XwVVgT6. For more information, contact Tiffany Halstead at 315-349-3590 or email Tiffany.Halstead@oswegocounty.com.
