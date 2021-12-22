OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Administrator’s Office is conducting three administrative public hearings on Wednesday, Dec. 29 on the 2021 Shared Services Draft Report. The hearings will be conducted remotely using GoToMeeting, which can be accessed by computer or by phone, at the times listed below:
- Wednesday, Dec. 29, 10-10:30 a.m. From a computer, tablet or smartphone, go to https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/477944357. People can also dial in using a phone at 1-312-757-3121 and use access code: 477-944-357.
- Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2-2:30 p.m. From a computer, tablet or smartphone, go to https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/703266613. People can also dial in using a phone at 1-669-224-3412 and use access code: 703-266-613.
- Wednesday, Dec. 29, 5-5:30 p.m. From a computer, tablet or smartphone, go to https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/356826677. People can also dial in using a phone at 1-872-240-3212 and use access code: 356-826-677.
The 2021 shared services draft report is available to view on the Oswego County website at https://www.oswegocounty.com/government/administration/shared_services.php.
The Shared Services Panel will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29. The public may dial in by phone to listen only mode using 1-855-332-4181, access code: 3498406.
