OSWEGO — The following are the results of the May 18 school district budget votes and school board elections throughout Oswego County:
Oswego City School District
Budget Proposition passed 1,098-580
Vehicle Proposition passed, 1,033-538
Public Library Proposition passed, 1,069-503
School Board election, two seats, three-year terms.
Tom Ciappa: 1,146 votes, elected
Sean Ohnmacht: 932 votes, elected
Library Trustee election
Elizabeth Oberst: 759 votes, elected
Fulton City School District
Budget Proposition, passed 434-125
Student Transportation Vehicles Proposition, passed 442-117
Library Tax Proposition, passed 403-154
School Board election, 2 seats, three-year terms
Jessica Pappalardo 313 votes, elected
Jennifer Mainville 270 votes, elected
Nicholas DeGelorm 249 votes
Fallon Cooper 216 votes
Fulton Public Library Board of Trustees, 2 seats, 2 candidates
Ellen Himes: 404 votes, elected
Meagan Overton: 376 votes, elected
Mexico Academy and Central School District
Budget Proposition, passed 406-184
Student Transportation Vehicles Proposition, passed 398-191
School Board election, two seats, three-year terms:
Amy Shaw: 523 votes, elected
Chad Bigelow: 462 votes, elected
Central Square School District
Budget Proposition, passed 438-142
School Transportation Vehicles Proposition, passed 446-135
Continuous Registration Proposition, passed 497-81
School Board election, three seats, three-year terms:
Chance Nickerson: 458 votes, elected
Lorraine Wood: 457 votes, elected
Allison Douglas: 446 votes, elected
Pulaski Academy and Central School
Budget Proposition, passed 160-27
Proposition to withdraw $55,000 from the bus purchase reserve, passed
School Board election, three seats, three-year terms:
Joel Southwell, elected
Bill Wood, elected
Todd Masuicca, elected
Sandy Creek Central School District
Budget Proposition, passed 223-37
Library Proposition, passed 177-78
School Board election, two seats, five-year terms
Kevin Halsey: 202 votes, elected
John Macklen: 141 votes, elected
Mark Haynes: 110 votes
Write-in votes: 1
Hannibal Central School District
Budget Proposition, passed 140-34
Public Library Proposition, passed 137-36
School Board election, two seats, three-year terms
Christopher Long: 123 votes, elected
K. Michael LaFurney: 109 votes, elected
Tammy Miner: 90 votes
Altmar-Parish-Williamstown Central School District
Budget Proposition, passed 199-54
Transportation Proposition, passed 203-52
School Board election, three seats
Karen Oakes, elected
Brad Tanner, elected
Michael Hale, Sr., elected
Phoenix Central School District
The budget and all propositions passed, according to the district Facebook page. No other information available.
