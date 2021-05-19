Oswego County school district budget votes and school board election results

OSWEGO — The following are the results of the May 18 school district budget votes and school board elections throughout Oswego County:

Oswego City School District

Budget Proposition passed 1,098-580

Vehicle Proposition passed, 1,033-538

Public Library Proposition passed, 1,069-503

School Board election, two seats, three-year terms.

Tom Ciappa: 1,146 votes, elected

Sean Ohnmacht: 932 votes, elected

Library Trustee election

Elizabeth Oberst: 759 votes, elected

Fulton City School District

Budget Proposition, passed 434-125

Student Transportation Vehicles Proposition, passed 442-117

Library Tax Proposition, passed 403-154

School Board election, 2 seats, three-year terms

Jessica Pappalardo 313 votes, elected

Jennifer Mainville 270 votes, elected

Nicholas DeGelorm 249 votes

Fallon Cooper 216 votes

Fulton Public Library Board of Trustees, 2 seats, 2 candidates

Ellen Himes: 404 votes, elected

Meagan Overton: 376 votes, elected

Mexico Academy and Central School District

Budget Proposition, passed 406-184

Student Transportation Vehicles Proposition, passed 398-191

School Board election, two seats, three-year terms:

Amy Shaw: 523 votes, elected

Chad Bigelow: 462 votes, elected

Central Square School District

Budget Proposition, passed 438-142

School Transportation Vehicles Proposition, passed 446-135

Continuous Registration Proposition, passed 497-81

School Board election, three seats, three-year terms:

Chance Nickerson: 458 votes, elected

Lorraine Wood: 457 votes, elected

Allison Douglas: 446 votes, elected

Pulaski Academy and Central School

Budget Proposition, passed 160-27

Proposition to withdraw $55,000 from the bus purchase reserve, passed

School Board election, three seats, three-year terms:

Joel Southwell, elected

Bill Wood, elected

Todd Masuicca, elected

Sandy Creek Central School District

Budget Proposition, passed 223-37

Library Proposition, passed 177-78

School Board election, two seats, five-year terms

Kevin Halsey: 202 votes, elected

John Macklen: 141 votes, elected

Mark Haynes: 110 votes

Write-in votes: 1

Hannibal Central School District

Budget Proposition, passed 140-34

Public Library Proposition, passed 137-36

School Board election, two seats, three-year terms

Christopher Long: 123 votes, elected

K. Michael LaFurney: 109 votes, elected

Tammy Miner: 90 votes

Altmar-Parish-Williamstown Central School District

Budget Proposition, passed 199-54

Transportation Proposition, passed 203-52

School Board election, three seats

Karen Oakes, elected

Brad Tanner, elected

Michael Hale, Sr., elected

Phoenix Central School District

The budget and all propositions passed, according to the district Facebook page. No other information available.

