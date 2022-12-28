Oswego County sending aid to hard-hit Erie County

Five 10-wheeler dump trucks and payloader from Oswego County head to Buffalo-area to assist in cleanup effort.

OSWEGO — Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup announced a convoy of highway department staff and equipment are heading to Erie County to assist in cleanup efforts after Winter Storm Elliott dropped more than four feet of snow in some areas.

Seven highway department employees and heavy equipment left Oswego County this morning to assist in what local officials have described as the Buffalo area’s worst weather disaster in a generation. More than 30 storm-related fatalities have been reported and parts of Buffalo and the surrounding area are still paralyzed by impassable roadways and widespread power outages.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.