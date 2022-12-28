OSWEGO — Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup announced a convoy of highway department staff and equipment are heading to Erie County to assist in cleanup efforts after Winter Storm Elliott dropped more than four feet of snow in some areas.
Seven highway department employees and heavy equipment left Oswego County this morning to assist in what local officials have described as the Buffalo area’s worst weather disaster in a generation. More than 30 storm-related fatalities have been reported and parts of Buffalo and the surrounding area are still paralyzed by impassable roadways and widespread power outages.
“Our neighbors in western New York need our assistance, and we have the resources and expertise to help the city of Buffalo and Erie County get back on their feet after this devastating storm,” Weatherup said. “In times like this we’re all New Yorkers, and mobilizing our resources is simply the right thing to do. We wish western New York a speedy recovery and we’re happy to assist in whatever capacity we can.”
Weatherup expressed gratitude to Emergency Management Director Cathleen Palmitesso and Highway Superintendent Shawn Walker for coordinating the aid effort and mobilizing the Oswego County team.
Walker said the crew set out from Oswego County early Wednesday morning and arrived before noon. Walker commended the employees who volunteered for the assignment and said their experience with heavy snows would be an asset in the cleanup effort.
“I want to thank the highway workers who volunteered to help out their fellow New Yorkers in a time of need,” Walker said. “Our familiarity with heavy snowfalls and rapid cleanup should provide meaningful assistance to the hardest hit areas of western New York.”
Crew leader Corey Holcomb is overseeing the deployment, which includes five 10-wheel dump trucks and a payloader. Joining Holcomb are operators Duane Shepard, Phil Eipp, George Pollic, Dave Chelson, Craig Pettit and mechanic Jeremy Rhinehart.
The Oswego County crew expects to remain in western New York through the end of the week or until their assistance is no longer needed. Forecasts call for higher temperatures in Oswego County over the next week and it’s unlikely the manpower and equipment are needed locally, but the crew could be recalled if circumstances change.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.