OSWEGO COUNTY – Three issues of interest came up at the March 10 and March 16 meetings of the County Legislature: a settlement between the county and the town of Mexico over a snowplowing bill, a senior property tax exemption proposal by the county, and more money for the county airport.
First, the settlement. After years of lawsuits, the county and the town of Mexico have agreed to split the difference and settle on a dispute centering on a bill submitted late by Mexico to the county for snowplowing which the county refused to pay. Mexico sued for $26,000. The county has agreed to pay $13,000. According to the settlement, neither party accepts any blame. The resolution was presented following an executive session March 16 during which this issue was debated. In the final vote four Republicans voted with two Democrats in opposition to the settlement, resulting in its passage by a vote of 15 for to six against.
Democratic Legislator Frank Castiglia spoke on the opposition following the meeting. He believes overlooking Mexico’s late billing may set a precedent that will continue to cost the county in the future. In a separate interview, Legislator Marie Schadt agreed.
“They’re going to settle and give Mexico $13,000,” Schadt said, “and we’re going to just wipe the lawsuit away. I voted against it. Does it set a precedent for future screwups? They’ll always be able to refer to it. Just one bad move after another.”
Both Castiglia and Schadt said that was the prevailing opinion among all six legislators who voted against the settlement.
Town of Mexico Supervisor Eric Behling is glad, though, it’s over.
“I’m glad to have it in the rearview mirror,” he said in a recent interview. “Obviously, we all want to get it behind us and move on and work towards working together sooner than later. I think that’s a good thing.
“I wanted to get this settled in an amicable way that both sides can walk away from it and get on with the business of our citizenry.
“It’s a good day for Oswego County and a good day for both parties,” Behling continued, “and we can put this behind us and move forward, work on things that are more important. We have roads and everything else to work together on, snow removal, and maybe some beautification in the area. We’re all in the same boat. Let’s not dip water into the boat.”
The second resolution of interest is the senior citizen property tax exemption proposal. The county had one proposal it passed, providing only for a future public hearing at this time, while Frank Castiglia had another way of looking at it that did not pass.
Basically, Castiglia’s proposal differs from the county’s in the manner by which a senior’s discount is determined. The legislature’s resolution provides for a sliding scale discount based on a senior’s total annual income. Castiglia would rather see that discount based on age.
While the county’s property tax discount plan favors the poor, giving those with the lowest income the highest (50%) discount, Castiglia argues that almost no one falls below the income threshold that would enable them to be eligible for the highest discount. His plan, on the other hand, provides every senior homeowner with a discount regardless of income based solely on a sliding age scale. Older senior homeowners get a higher discount up to 50%, while younger seniors in the 65-69 year-old bracket get a 5% discount.
Castiglia also argues that fewer people retire now at 65 to 69 years old and therefore are widely ineligible as their income puts them outside the threshold for a discount according to the county’s proposal. And so, Castiglia argues that while the county’s plan may look good on paper, almost no one will be able to take advantage of it.
According to the county’s plan, the most anyone can bring in from all sources, including all of their Social Security and pensions, is $37,400. At that income level, the homeowner would be entitled to a 5% exemption on their property taxes. Those with incomes below $29,000 would be entitled to a 50% exemption. All those in-between would be entitled to a sliding scale of exemptions going up from 5% to 45% in 5% increments based on income decreasing in approximately $1,000 increments.
One’s income under the county’s plan would generally be higher than that reported on one’s federal income tax return as Adjusted Gross Income, mainly due to the fact that, for the most part, the federal government only considers part of Social Security benefits as income. The county’s plan counts all of it as income. The only exclusions from income allowed under the county’s plan would be unreimbursed medical expenses and veterans’ disability payments under Title 38 U.S. Code.
Castiglia’s plan would give those ages 65-69 a 5% exemption, those 70-74 a 10% exemption, those 75-79 a 20% exemption, those 80-85 a 25% exemption, and those 85 and older a 50% exemption on their property taxes. All eligible age groups would receive their exemption regardless of their income.
Castiglia’s proposed amendment to the county’s resolution was defeated with all 21 Republicans present voting against it.
Castiglia said he intends to recommend to the Fulton Common Council that they pass a local law in accordance with his age-based discount regarding Fulton city property taxes.
The resolution passed at the March 16 meeting of the county legislature did not make the county’s plan law. It only approved a public hearing to be held on the matter at 7 p.m. April 14 in the Oswego County Legislative Chambers on the fourth floor of the Legislative Office Building at 46 E. Bridge St. in Oswego. As this tax exemption plan is proposed as a local law, it requires a public hearing to be held first before a vote on the proposal is held.
And lastly, the legislature approved an additional $60,000 for airport terminal furnishings. Both Democrats Castiglia and Schadt vehemently oppose the expenditure.
“I just feel they keep justifying this airport,” Schadt said in a recent interview. “Oh my God. It’s just the most wonderful thing that cost the taxpayers a fortune. But they’re frightened to raise their ultra-cheap hangar prices because everybody would leave. So, it’s like an expensive boys’ club at a great deal for like 45 people or whatever. The big, almost million-dollar hangar we bought, it has maybe one (plane) in it, one. They’re going to spend $60,000 in that terminal on furnishings? I mean beam seating I can see, maybe a couple desks, but $60,000? In these times? C’mon. It’s terrible. We were going to set the world on fire with that hangar. It was going to be packed. Guess what? It’s not. If it was a business, you’d be in bankruptcy court. But because it’s the taxpayers’ bottomless pit, we’ll just keep going to the well.”
Schadt has been critical for some time over the amount of money that has been spent on an airport she feels has been over-hyped.
She doubts the airport’s claim of a combined average total of 50 takeoffs and landings a day at the airport. But because it’s a non-towered airport, the airport claims there’s no way to tell.
“Many times, I voted for repairing the runways,” she continued, “because I’ve done a lot of homework on the airport, and if you suck up debris or bad pavement, you could create an air disaster. I didn’t want the county being liable for any gross negligence at any point because we’re a self-insured county. And that scares me at a whole other level. But with that said, I did always try to maintain it when I was on Infrastructure (Committee) while it was in use. But, I can’t even support the runway work or anything. It’s not big enough to land a big jet. We never did anything with the drones. There was going to be drone action. Everything is just the next great, big huge idea that just never happens. I was interested, I was like, could we get FedEx, could we get UPS? We’re minutes by air from Hancock. So, it’s never going to be a big, busy airport. It’s a hobby airport. I’m just appalled at how nothing is happening there. It’s discouraging.”
Castiglia’s opposition to the airport, also longstanding, is somewhat different.
He decries the super hangar the county bought for $1 million saying the only plane in there is owned by the hangar’s previous owner. It was built to hold five or six jets, Castiglia said, but now only houses one small plane.
He said one rationale promoted for the purchase was that pilots need a place to put their plane in inclement weather. “Well,” said Castiglia, “in inclement weather, they don’t fly up here. We know a week to two weeks in advance what the weather’s going to be like. The only reason they come here is to gas up.”
Castiglia is not opposed to an airport per se. He’s just opposed to a county airport.
“I don’t want the airport closed,” Castiglia said, “I just don’t want it to be run by the county.”
