OSWEGO COUNTY – Following numerous complaints over a pro-Trump flag flown from an Oswego County Sheriff’s boat at a pro-Trump flotilla on Oneida Lake this past weekend, County Legislative Chairman James Weatherup notified County Sheriff Don Hilton Monday that such displays are “in violation of Oswego County policy.”
Weatherup said he is “confident that the activity of this sort on county time and using county-owned equipment will not be repeated.
“I have spoken to the Sheriff,” Weatherup continued, “and expressed our position about our flag policy, and our desire to not see this type of display in the future from his office (or any other) on taxpayer time or taxpayer equipment. I am confident that we will not see this type of action in the future.”
The county’s Operating Policies, Regulations & Procedures regarding the display of flags states, “The county shall not display flags representing political parties, political movements or religions.”
County Administrator Philip Church was well-aware of the controversy, saying he’d “heard about it all day.” But, he noted, not everything he’d heard was negative.
“We’ve had some complaints. We’ve also had some calls of support,” Church said.
