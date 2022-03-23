OSWEGO COUNTY – It’s as though he died right before their eyes in horrible, helpless slow motion. His teachers, almost helpless as he to prevent it, cried for help that never came, and Jordan Brooks, a beautiful, sensitive 17 year old, stricken with cerebral palsy that leaves the body uncontrollable but the mind intact, died a slow, painful, and totally needless death as the parents now charged with his death allegedly let it happen and did nothing.
Lisa and Anthony Waldron, of Palermo, charged with manslaughter, negligent homicide, and endangering the welfare of a physically disabled person Tuesday, March 15, arraigned Thursday, the 17th, before Palermo Town Court Judge Robert Wood, the same judge who heard the infamous and tragic Erin Maxwell case in the same town, were released on bail Friday, the 18th, these being the only actions taken with any speed in this entire case. Jordan never had that advantage.
According to numerous statements given to county sheriff’s investigators by Jordan’s Mexico Academy and Central School teachers, Jordan’s mother, Lisa Waldron, rejected help, postponed medical testing, left Jordan in urine-soaked infant-size pull-up underwear stuffed with feminine hygiene pads for days at a time, at the same time leaving him to sit in the same soaked and stinking wheelchair for whole weekends that left his legs stiff and painful to bend, tried to prevent one of his teachers from interacting with him, and continually sandbagged teachers with never-fulfilled promises of getting that testing and providing better care.
Jordan’s step-father, Anthony Waldron, was no better, according to the statements, in fact taking matters a step further yelling at teachers and threatening to sue, calling their reports to Child Protective Services harassment.
Jordan died on May 9, 2021. Post-mortem, according to the sheriff’s office, he was found to be severely underweight with bedsores covering a significant portion of his body. Over the next 10 months, the Sheriff’s Office conducted an investigation that included interviews with Jordan’s teachers, doctors, parents, and physical and occupational therapists. Past records were obtained from medical institutions, schools, and other agencies involved with Jordan’s care. In February, a medical examiner’s report declared the death a homicide, caused in part by infection and malnutrition.
Oswego County Department of Social Services issued a statement of condolence March 18 but otherwise has not commented on the case other than to say, presumably referring to the Sheriff’s Office’s work, “a lengthy and thorough investigation determined that this young man was not provided with the care he desperately needed and deserved.”
Numerous calls to DSS Commissioner Stacy Alvord have not been returned.
From among the many statements taken by the county sheriff’s investigator, here are excerpts from three. The first is from Tiffany M. Green:
“Jordan was a very happy, funny kid. He would come to school with his diaper dirty every morning so we would get him changed first thing before he could go to class. His TA (teaching assistant) put a dot on his diaper on a Friday afternoon and it was still there Monday morning. He would tell us that his parents did not get him out of his wheelchair over the weekends or school breaks. This resulted in him not being able to move his body until his PT (physical therapist) helped him stretch his muscles back out. He also told us that his sisters would put chickens on his wheelchair tray and laugh because he could not get them off. He would say how gross it was and ask me to disinfect it for him. I did not personally make CPS (Child Protective Services) calls but know others had. A caseworker told us they visited the house and everything was fine. Shortly after we took his wheelchair apart and the seat was soaked in pee and had mold on it. We called the caseworker again, and a coworker emailed pictures of it, but nothing came of it. We tried to clean it the best we could. Jordan was also sick often. Usually with breathing issues, vomiting, or would sleep all day.”
The second statement is from Tina L. Majerus:
“I was Jordan Motto’s (his mother’s maiden name) teaching assistant from fall of 2018 to spring of 2019. I would assist with changing Jordan when he first came to us he always had a strong odor of urine and the foam seat of his wheelchair was always soaked with urine. We brought in a carpet shampooer and tried to clean it, but it (the foam pad) was covered in black mold and would have fallen apart if we tried. Often he came in with the same diaper from the night before. Chrissy and some of the other staff would mark an X on the diaper and find the same diaper on him the next morning soaked. Our room made numerous CPS referrals. We also found that every Monday, or after Jordan had been out for breaks or sick, Jordan was very stiff and found it painful to move. Through the week his mobility would improve as we worked with him, but after being home for a couple days or more we had to start all over. It was clear he wasn’t being worked with at home or being stretched. He often remarked that he hadn’t been out of his chair all weekend. I know that he had bedsores because I would try to distract him from the pain while he was being changed.”
Third, from the eight-page statement of Megan Mitchell, the following excerpts:
“These sores were consistent with pressure points on his wheelchair – they were in the same locations that his chair rubbed against…During the school year I had Jordan, the sores did not improve and were observed to worsen as the school year progressed. The sores were open and did not have scabs or skin covering them. They also had discharge which ranged from clear to whitish/yellowish in color. The skin around the sore was wrinkled and pale in color this is consistent with being wet for long periods of time. The sores were reported to and treated by our school nurse. On June 12, 2019, Jordan was observed to have a hole in his skin from a worsening sore. The physical therapist noted that this type of sore and the location of the sore was from sitting in an acidic liquid (like urine) for extended periods of time. I left a message on Lisa’s cell phone and wrote about it in his communication notebook. I did not receive a response from Lisa.
“Upon returning to school from weekends and school breaks, Jordan was observed to have increased muscle tightness throughout his extremities. When he was removed from his wheelchair at school following these times, his arms and legs would remain in the same shape as they were in his wheelchair and he was unable to straighten them. It would take Jordan’s physical therapist and teaching assistant more than five days of intermittent stretching and time out of his wheelchair to regain the ability to straighten his arms and legs. During these stretching sessions, he would scream and cry in pain.
“Following an 11 day school break, Jordan reported that he was not removed from his chair except to sleep at night.
“Jordan came to school wearing Pampers and off-brand pull-up style diapers. These diapers are intended for children less than five years of age and the absorbency was not adequate for Jordan’s urine output.
“When Jordan was soaked through his diaper and clothing, he was embarrassed and apologized to school staff. During the 2018-2019 school year, Jordan reported that he was not frequently bathed. He said he was sometimes wiped with wipes but his skin and hair were not washed with soap and water.”
And this on a Child Protective Services caseworker’s alleged response:
“Throughout the 2018-2019 school year, multiple CPS hotline calls were made based on Jordan’s physical condition. I did not make any of these reports. On the days following the reports the case worker, Shannon Horning would say she was coming to school to interview Jordan. There was only one time that she came to school. On other occasions, she interviewed Jordan at home in the presence of his parents. Shannon demonstrated hostility and annoyance with school staff for making hotline calls. She said that in such situations the parents should be given the benefit of the doubt because they are trying as hard as they can. Shannon said she visited the home and Lisa told her that she frequently repositioned Jordan and changed his diaper.”
And lastly, Jordan did have a primary care physician, Dr. Thomas A. Hanna, of Mexico, but only saw him once.
“If I had been made aware that Jordan was undergoing dramatic weight loss or had bed sores that exposed bone, muscle, or an implant I would have had him seen immediately or taken to an E.R.,” Hanna stated to a county sheriff’s investigator.
The legal process will continue. Both Waldrons are currently scheduled to appear at 5 p.m., April 4 in Palermo Town Court.
