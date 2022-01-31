MEXICO - The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office is looking to speak to anyone who was on Tubb’s Road between Smithers Road and the village of Mexico on Saturday night between 6 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. The Sheriff’s Office would most like to speak to the good Samaritan who stopped and helped a couple who had driven off the road.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch at 315-349-3411 and any information will be passed on to the appropriate investigator.
