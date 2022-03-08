OSWEGO - The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 17-year-old Emane Bouffard, a resident of the town of Oswego. She was last seen in the afternoon hours on Monday, Jan. 31. It is believed that she left on her own accord as family members have had communication with her. Bouffard has a history of running away and has previously been located in the Syracuse, Buffalo, and Albany areas. It is currently believed that she is in the Buffalo area.
Bouffard is approximately 4’10” tall, weighs approximately 118 pounds, has black hair and a “Faith” tattoo on her right inner forearm. She was last seen wearing a maroon wind breaker, navy shoes and a shoulder-length black wig.
Anyone who may have seen Bouffard or with information regarding her location is asked to contact the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office at 315-349-3411.
