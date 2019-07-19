The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office is making residents aware of a scam in the area.
Deputies said an individual is calling local residents and claiming to be a member of the sheriff’s office and asking them to purchase gift cards or make payments to a voucher at a store to pay for a warrant or fine.
While members of the office may contact people by phone in regard to normal police matters, be advised that no member or the office will contact residents asking them to go to a local store to make payments by voucher or purchase gift cards for a warrant or fine.
Do not provide credit card or other payment information to anyone reporting to be an officer over the phone. If you believe you are being contacted by someone who may be impersonating an officer in he Oswego County Sheriff’s Office, you may verify their identity by contacting us directly at (315) 349-3411.
If you believe you are being contacted by someone impersonating an officer of another department, you may contact that office using their non-emergency number for verification.
