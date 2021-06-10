OSWEGO — The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office has been made aware of a letter being mailed to local residents from the United States Deputy Sheriff’s Association titled “National Drive for America’s Police and Sheriff’s Emergency Equipment Shortage Oswego, New York Area.”
This letter appears to be well intended and states “your help is urgently needed to get bulletproof vests to our police in these dangerous times, because essential equipment is sorely lacking due to state and local government budget cuts”.
The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office assures residents that all their officers have bulletproof vests and that they have adequate local government funding to purchase new vests for all officers when they expire. More importantly, they have not received any money from this organization and have discovered that other police agencies across the country have reported the same.
They would like to thank anyone who may have donated with good intentions and also want to inform future well-intended people of the county that this money does not benefit the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office.
