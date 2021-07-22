VOLNEY – The Oswego County Solid Waste Department will sponsor a free paper shredding event from 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, Aug. 7, at the Bristol Hill Landfill, 3125 State Route 3, Volney.
County residents may each bring up to five bankers’ boxes full of documents to be shredded.
For more information on Oswego County solid waste programs, visit oswegocounty.com.
