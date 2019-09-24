OSWEGO COUNTY - The Oswego County 4-H Horse Program was fortunate enough to send three team riding groups to the New York State Fair for the team riding competition on the first Saturday of the fair. This year on Saturday, Aug. 24, the teams competed to come out on top with two of the three teams winning first place and one winning second place.
The Drill Team, coached by Lisa Brunner, consisted of eight riders: Emily Brunner on Lillie, Cassie Davidson on Roxy, Anna Mullin on Letty, Noelle Brockwell on Mia, Isabel Marks on Star, Morgan Fuller on Cooper, Delanie Zimmer on Zeus and Gabby Hitchcock on Cherokee. This team was a good mix of seasoned drill riders and new members, leading the team to form a new bond together. This showed during Saturday’s performance, a 10-minute routine ridden to the popular songs, “Uptown Funk,” “Lips are Moving” and “Everybody Talks.” This is the Drill Team’s fifth consecutive win at the New York State Fair.
The Oswego County Parade team overcame some obstacles this summer as they approached competition. With flags in hand and their heads held high, they persevered and came out on top at the New York State Fair by winning first place. The team consisted of Anna Mullin on SSF Bring it On, Mara Macomber on Babe, Autumn Warring on Mia, Olivia Killam on Denton, and Isabel Marks on Star, who all executed a five-minute performance with flags. The team also consisted of Carlee Murphy, Aeris Moore,and Kacee Killam. They were coached by Kristi Killam and Jolene Zaia.
Oswego County 4-H also sent a four-person Quadrille team, coached by Melissa Kempisty, which competes at the walk/trot/canter, performing various maneuvers, timed to the music of their choice for six minutes. This team consisted of Anna Mullin on Daisy, Noelle Brockwell on Mia, Emily Brunner on Dottie, and Abbey Dingman on Whiskey, with Cassie Davidson as alternate. Their performance this year was a tribute to first responders. They received second place on Saturday.
The Oswego County 4-H Program received considerable support for the teams from Beverly Miller Young and Judith Beeles, and also the Harmony Riders Association who allowed the riding teams to practice at their arena.
Team Riding is a summer component of the year-round 4-H Program. To learn more about Oswego County 4-H and its Equine Education Program, contact the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County 4-H Program, 315-963-7286 or email at Linda Brosch, lcr23@cornell.edu.
