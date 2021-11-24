OSWEGO COUNTY - Oswego County Stop DWI coordinator Alex Kurilovitch announced that Oswego County police agencies and STOP-DWI coordinators will participate in special efforts to bring awareness to the dangers of impaired driving during the Thanksgiving holiday period.
The statewide STOP-DWI “High Visibility Engagement Campaign” will begin Nov. 24 and end Nov. 28.
“Thanksgiving time is one of the busiest travel times of the year,” said Kurilovitch. “New York State Police, county sheriffs, municipal law enforcement agencies and local STOP-DWI programs will collaborate across the state and will be out in force in this coordinated effort to reduce the number of impaired driving-related injuries and deaths.”
The STOP-DWI Thanksgiving campaign is one of many statewide initiatives promoted by STOP-DWI NY and the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee. The campaign also targets Memorial Day, July 4th, Halloween, Labor Day, Christmas holiday season, Super Bowl weekend and St. Patrick’s Day.
“Highly visible, highly publicized efforts like the STOP-DWI High Visibility Engagement Campaign aim to further reduce the incidence of drunk and impaired driving,” said Kurilovitch. “You can help to make a difference by having a ‘sober plan!’ Download our mobile app – “Have a Plan” and you will always be able to find a safe ride home Impaired driving is completely preventable. All it takes is a little planning.”
The mobile app may be downloaded at www.stopdwi.org/mobileapp.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.