Oswego County Tourism launches new summer promotion initiatives

OSWEGO — Oswego County’s Tourism office updated its Instagram channel recently, @oswegocountyny. This effort is part of the county’s 2020 summer tourism campaign which focuses on outdoor recreation activities such as hiking, fishing, and boating.
There are five new highlight reels: including one on summer fishing, “u-pick” agritourism, sunsets, Salmon River Falls, and beaches. There is also a new focus on sharing user-generated content, especially from local tourism businesses.
Dave Turner, director of the Oswego County Department of Community Development, Tourism and Planning, invites residents and visitors to tag Oswego County on Instagram for a chance to have their photos featured.
“Instagram has made it a lot easier to share user-generated content in recent months,” said Turner. “We post a lot of original content to our feed, but more recently we have been sharing an increasing number of photos taken by both residents and visitors to our story. The best way to be featured is to follow our account, tag us in your photos, and use the hashtag -oswegocounty.”
The Oswego County Tourism Instagram feed can also be seen on the homepage of the tourism website: visitoswegocounty.com.
“Research by the U.S. Travel Association show there is a huge demand for close-to-home staycations, with potential visitors feeling most confident about day trips to nearby destinations,” said Turner. “The summer ‘Recreate Close to Home’ campaign also features billboards and social media to bring area residents to our restaurants, beaches, fishing charters, museums, trails and other attractions across the county.”
Residents and visitors are encouraged to engage in responsible recreation during the ongoing COVID-19 public health crisis, and follow these tips recommended by the state Department of Environmental Conservation:
- PLAY SAFE: Practice social distancing, wash your hands, and wear a mask to protect yourself and others. Stay home if you’re sick or if you’re part of a vulnerable population.
- PLAY SMART: If it’s crowded, find somewhere else to go. Plan ahead and make a list of alternate destinations and places to visit.
- PLAY LOCAL: Stay close to home and -RecreateLocal in your region. Amenities like restrooms and restaurants may not be open.
For Oswego County visitor information, go to http://www.visitoswegocounty.com, or call the Oswego County Tourism Office at 1-800-248-4FUN (4386).
