Oswego County urges residents to respond to the 2020 U.S. Census

OSWEGO COUNTY – The 2020 U.S. Census is happening now and Oswego County officials are asking residents to help their communities by participating in the once-a-decade count.
“As of July 1, only 58% of county residents have responded to the census,” said Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup, District 9. “This could seriously impact federal funding for our county until 2030.”
The Chairman reminds residents about the projects, services and programs that are affected by the census. They include Medicare and Medicaid, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Head Start programs, school meals, housing assistance, new construction or repairs to highways and infrastructure, public transportation, financial aid for college students and community development block grants.
Chairman Weatherup added, “The census is an important planning tool to help determine where and how funding will be most effective in our communities. More than $675 billion in federal funding will be distributed to states and communities based on this data. With parts of our population at risk of being undercounted, this could affect the very programs and services that our friends and neighbors rely on. It’s not too late for everyone to be counted. We urge our residents to complete and submit their census surveys today.”
Since 1790, the U.S. has counted its population every 10 years as mandated in the U.S. Constitution. Then, as now, it is a monumental task. The U.S. population continues to grow and every person living in the country and its five territories must be counted.
“Just as federal law requires residents to participate in the census count every decade, the U.S. Census Bureau is bound by law to protect their responses and keep them strictly confidential,” said Oswego County Majority Leader Terry Wilbur, District 21. “I know many people are reluctant to answer census questions because of security concerns. However, U.S. code ensures that a person’s private information is never published, nor can it be used against them by any government or law enforcement agency or court.”
Security is a top priority for the U.S. Census Bureau. Its technology infrastructure is designed to protect information and defend against or contain cyberthreats. Its operations are continuously enhanced to detect, identify, prevent or respond to any security threats.
Legislator Wilbur added, “The answers you provide are only used to produce statistics. Your personal information is kept anonymous. And don’t forget, the Census Bureau will never ask for your social security number or bank account and credit card numbers.”
There are approximately nine basic questions about household demographics on the survey. It asks how many people live in the household and what is their name, age, sex and race. It also asks how the people are related, if the house is rented or owned and for a contact phone number for the household.
Oswego County Minority Leader Thomas Drumm, District 16, said, “This information is critical for government leaders. The data is an indicator of the nation’s economy and it helps to administer government programs such as school meals and housing assistance. It provides oversight on compliance with laws and policies, such as the Civil Rights Act and the Voting Rights Act, and guides community development, such as where to build a new school or hospital or factory or store.”
Census data also determines congressional representation and voting district boundaries. The number of seats each state has in the U.S. House of Representatives and the number of delegates in the Electoral College – other than the two allocated to each state regardless of population – is based on census responses. State and local officials will adjust or redraw electoral districts based on where populations have increased or decreased according to the census count.
Legislator Drumm said, “We need everyone to participate in order to get a complete and accurate census count. There is still time for people to submit their surveys. April 1 is simply a reference date, not a deadline to respond.”
Oswego County Associate Planner Karen Noyes added, “It’s quick and easy to fill out your survey. It takes less than 10 minutes to answer less than 10 questions.
“Now, for the first time ever, people can complete the questionnaire online, making it more convenient for our busy lifestyles. Alternatively, they can still call the Census Bureau to answer questions over the phone or simply mail their completed surveys to the Bureau.”
For more information about the 2020 U.S. Census, go to www.2020census.gov or call 1-844-330-2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.