Oswego County Veterans Service Agency temporarily reduces remote office hours

OSWEGO COUNTY - The Oswego County Veterans Service Agency will be operating on reduced remote work hours from Monday, May 4 to Friday, May 8. Remote hours of operation that week will be from 1-4 p.m. daily. The reduction is due to staff participation in required New York state training in the mornings that week.
Callers to the veterans’ office are strongly encouraged to leave a voicemail to ensure that their calls can be returned as quickly as possible.
Walk-in appointments on Tuesdays remain suspended while appointments are held remotely by phone for established clients. New appointments can be made through the county website at oswegocounty.com/veterans.
To reach the veterans’ office, call 315-591- 9100. After hours or if the office is closed, call 315-529-0454 or email veterans@oswegocounty.com.
