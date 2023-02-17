Veterans’ Services offers satellite hours in Oswego and Pulaski
OSWEGO COUNTY- The Oswego County Veterans’ Services Agency (VSA) will hold weekly office hours in Oswego and Pulaski to make services more accessible to veterans.

A representative from VSA is available in Pulaski on the first and second Thursday of every month from 8 a.m.-noon and 1-4 p.m. The satellite office is located in the H. Douglas Barclay Courthouse, 1 Broad St., Pulaski.

