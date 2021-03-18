OSWEGO COUNTY – Three of the county’s villages held elections Tuesday, March 16. The results from the villages of Mexico, Parish, and Lacona are as follows:
In the village of Mexico, Mayor Terry Grimshaw, Trustee Robert Harter, and Trustee James Emery, all Republicans, all being long-term incumbents, and all running unopposed, were all re-elected to new two-year terms.
In the village of Parish, Mayor Kathryn Perkins, Trustee Neil Chatterton, and Trustee David Welytok, all incumbents running unopposed, were all re-elected to new two-year terms. There were 21 voters. There were no write-ins. One ballot was void. Perkins and Chatterton each received 19 votes. Welytok received 20.
And in the village of Lacona, Lyndon Glazier gave up his seat as a village trustee to defeat Travis Balcom by three votes and become mayor of the village for the next four years. The vote was 48 to 45. Long-term mayor Peggy Manchester chose not to run in this election after over 20 years in office. Roger Lallier, running unopposed, won a four-year term as a village trustee with 61 votes.
