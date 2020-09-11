Oswego County villages vote Sept. 15 for local officials

OSWEGO COUNTY – Seven of Oswego County’s nine villages will hold elections Sept. 15 originally scheduled for March but postponed due to COVID-19.
All villages but Pulaski and Sandy Creek will be holding Sept. 15 elections. Those two villages will be holding theirs on Nov. 3 along with the presidential election. They are the only two village elections monitored by the county Board of Elections because their election schedule is in sync with the BOE’s November election schedule, according to county Democratic Election Commissioner Laura Brazak.
The villages of Lacona and Phoenix may join those ranks depending on the outcome of Proposition Number 1 on their Sept. 15 ballots asking voters whether their villages shall change the village election to the November general election cycle.
No other villages are putting any propositions before their voters.
In alphabetical order, here’s the lowdown on the seven voting villages:
The village of Central Square will be voting on two open trustee seats. Only one candidate is on the ballot. Incumbent Millard Murphy is running for another two-year term. The other available seat may be filled by a write-in candidate. The village office polling site at 3125 East Ave. (Route 49) will be open from noon until 9 p.m. Face masks are required.
In the village of Cleveland, elections will be held for two available trustee positions and for the office of mayor. Incumbent Robin Wilson will be running for one of the trustee seats. Eric Cartier is running for the other. Both seats are for two-year terms. In the mayor’s race, incumbent Laureen Tackman is running for another two-year term. No other candidates are on the ballot.
The village of Hannibal will be voting for two available trustee seats. The two men running for them are both incumbents, Gordon Kellogg and Terry Wilbur. The term of office is two years. Voting will take place at the Municipal Building, 824 Cayuga St., between noon and 9 p.m.
The village of Lacona will be voting for one available trustee seat. Incumbent Lyndon Glazier is the only candidate on the ballot for the four-year term position.
The village of Mexico, in all likelihood, will be re-electing two incumbents to the two available trustee seats on the ballot. James Hotchkiss and Susan Linerode, both incumbents, are the only two candidates running. They will be re-elected to two-year terms barring any write-in surprise.
The village of Parish did not return numerous calls and emails and, therefore, did not provide any information on their elections.
And lastly, the village of Phoenix will be electing two trustees to serve two-year terms. Incumbent David Pendergast is running for one available seat. There is no other candidate on the ballot, leaving the possibility the other trustee position may be won by a write-in candidate. Voting will take place at the Enterprise Fire Co. -1, 457 Main St., Phoenix, at the rear entrance. Polls will be open from noon until 9 p.m.
None of the county’s 22 towns are holding Sept. 15 elections. They will vote on Nov. 3.
