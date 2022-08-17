Oswego County voters going to the polls for congressional and state senatorial primaries Aug. 23

OSWEGO COUNTY – In an election season that almost couldn’t possibly be more confusing between the comings and goings of districts and the attendant comings and goings of candidates, there remains one last set of primaries before the November election, one for congress and one for state senate.
In keeping with the spirit of almost chaotic, totally impractical, and nearly nonsensical puzzlement, not only does the Congressional District 24 stretch from north of Watertown west almost to Niagara Falls, the tiniest slice out of Oswego county, basically part of Cleveland in the town of Constantia, is part of Congressional District 22. So, there will be two congresspersons in the U.S. House of Representatives, one representing about 99% of Oswego County and the other representing the remaining 1%.
The state Senate situation is only slightly better. Here too, Oswego County is divided into two districts, 49 and 50.
So, here’s what voters will be looking at in the Aug. 23 primaries in districts where there even is one. In some congressional and senatorial districts only one person is running in their party and therefore there is no need for a primary. In one senatorial district only one person is running at all. He has no opposition in his Republican party, and no Democrat is running. So no need for a primary there either. In fact, barring some miracle, last-minute, write-in campaign, Republican, Conservative Mark Walczyk of Watertown, currently state assemblyman from the 116th District, will be the new state senator from the 49th senatorial district that includes the Oswego County towns of Mexico, Parish, New Haven, Richland, Sandy Creek, Amboy, Albion, Williamstown, Boylston, Orwell, and Redfield. So, in short, as far as the 49th senatorial district primary goes: there isn’t one in any party.
The 50th senatorial district, which includes the rest of Oswego County, barely differs from the 49th as far as primaries go. The Republican and Conservative parties are united behind Rebecca Shiroff, and there will therefore be no Republican or Conservative primary. On the other side of the election equation, incumbent State Senator John Mannion has the unopposed backing of the Democratic and Working Families parties. No primary will be necessary in these parties either.
And so, the long and the short of it regarding the state senatorial primaries in either of the two districts and in any of the parties is this: there is none.
All you need concentrate on are the congressional races, and for the vast majority (except for Election District 1 of the town of Constantia), that’s not too difficult either.
In Congressional District 24, which takes in 99% of Oswego County, there will be no Democratic primary. Steve Holden has the backing of the district’s Democrats and has no primary opposition. He will be the Democratic candidate for Congress in the Nov. 8 general election and will face the winner of the Aug. 23 Republican primary. That opponent will be either incumbent Republican, Conservative Congresswoman Claudia Tenney of the 22nd Congressional District now running in the 24th, Mario Fratto, or George Phillips. Tenney is also the endorsed, unopposed Conservative Party candidate in the 24th. According to Ballotpedia, as of Aug. 3, she has raised $2,846,605 to Fratto’s $355,485. Ballotpedia has no financial data available on Phillips.
So, to sum up on the 24th Congressional District, there is only a Republican primary between Tenney, Fratto, and Phillips.
Tenney graduated from Colgate University in 1983 and went on for her law degree, graduating in 1987. She was a member of the New York State Assembly from 2011 to 2016 and a congresswoman from New York’s 22nd Congressional District from 2017 to 2019 and from 2021 to present.
Fratto is a graduate of Syracuse University. He went on to receive a law degree from the University of Southern California with a concentration in business law while also receiving honors in constitutional law.
Phillips primaried Claudia Tenney in 2020 for the right to take on Democrat Anthony Brindisi for Congress. Tenney won that primary and went on to beat Brindisi by 109 votes in a hotly-contested election. During his primary campaign, Phillips spoke with Spectrum News 1. Here is some of what he said then:
“I loved American history but was very skeptical of politics. After interning and working for Congressman Chris Smith of New Jersey who was then chairman of the House Veterans’ Affairs Committee, I saw the difference that could be made by public servants and had the opportunity to work on a law that rescued women from human trafficking.
“I have served as a dean of students in high school and taught community college as well as in inner city schools and a maximum-security youth detention facility. I have taught American history, government, public policy, economics, public speaking, modern legal issues, psychology, and theology.
“I was mentored by Jack Kemp, the former vice presidential nominee who spearheaded President Reagan’s economic agenda, and have done economic policy work for the Jack Kemp Foundation working on tax and monetary policy, as well health care and welfare reform.”
That’s it for the congressional primary in District 24. Just a Republican primary with three candidates. For those who were sliced off from the rest of the county into Congressional District 22, there will be a number of decisions to make.
On the Republican side, the choice is between Steven Wells and Brandon Williams. Wells has been endorsed by the Independence Party and will therefore appear on the November general election ballot regardless of the outcome of the Aug. 23 Republican primary. Williams has been endorsed by the Conservative Party and will therefore also appear on the November general election ballot. Neither candidate is an incumbent.
Wells received his bachelor of science from Cornell University and his law degree from Vanderbilt University School of Law. He served as an Assistant Criminal District Attorney in Ft. Worth, Texas - primarily prosecuting first degree violent felonies, including capital murder.
Wells is treasurer of the New York State Republican Party and currently co-chairs the Finance Committee for Congressman John Katko in NY-24. He is also Finance Chair of the Onondaga County Republican Committee.
Wells is a founding partner of American Food and Vending Corporation, founded 31 years ago in Syracuse and currently employing over 1,500 people. According to Wells’ website, the company is now one of the largest privately held on-site culinary and refreshment service providers in the United States.
Wells has received the endorsement of all four Republican Chairs in New York’s newly-drawn 22nd Congressional District, those being the chairs of the Oswego, Onondaga, Madison, and Oneida County Republican parties.
Brandon Williams served in the U.S. Navy from 1990 to 1996. He earned a bachelor’s degree from Pepperdine University in 1990 and a graduate degree from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania in 1998. He is the endorsed Conservative Party candidate in this race.
Turning to the Democratic primary in the 22nd Congressional District, there are four Democratic candidates: Francis Conole, Sarah Klee Hood, Chol Majok, and Sam Roberts.
Conole has been endorsed by the Independence Party and will therefore also appear on the November general election ballot regardless of the outcome of the Aug. 23 Democratic primary. Conole graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy, was a senior intelligence officer in the Navy and a policy advisor at the Pentagon. He has been endorsed by Fulton Common Councilor Dan Farfaglia.
Klee Hood, an elected DeWitt Town Councilor, to quote her website, “had the privilege to serve our country as an Air Force officer. It is from her service that she’s seen how affordable healthcare, childcare, education, and job opportunities can transform the trajectory of lives. And, she believes that everyone should have the same benefits she did.”
Candidate Majok, according to his website, worked in the New York State Senate for Sen. Martin Golden as a Senate Fellow and for Sen. David Valesky as a Community Engagement Representative. He also served as the City of Syracuse Director of Constituent Services under Mayor Stephanie Miner.
Roberts was twice a member of the New York State Assembly, representing District 119 from 2011 to 2013 and District 128 from 2013 to June 25, 2015, whereupon he resigned to become commissioner of the Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance.
Prior to serving in the Assembly, Roberts served as an Onondaga County legislator from 1990 to 1999.
He earned his associate degree from Onondaga Community College, his bachelor of arts from Empire State College and a certificate in labor studies from Cornell University. His professional experience includes working for General Motors as a journeyman tool and die maker for 30 years.
Primary elections will be held throughout the county on Tuesday, Aug. 23. Only registered party members may vote in their party’s primary. Polls will be open from 6 a.m.-9 p.m. If people have any questions, feel free to call the Oswego County Board of Elections at 315-349-8350 or 315-349-8351. Their office is open from 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
