Oswego County residents in November will get the chance how long their county legislators will serve for each term in office.
The county Legislature voted July 25 to approve a local law increasing the term of office for county legislators from two years to four years, pending approval by voters. On the Nov. 5 general election ballot, voters will decide if legislators should serve two-year terms — as they do now — or four-year terms.
The vote on the local law was split by party lines — 18 Republicans voted for the law and five Democrats voted against it. Two Republican legislators, Roy Reehil, R-Cleveland, and Shane Broadwell, R-Scriba, were absent.
Minority Leader and Legislator Frank Castiglia, D-Fulton, said the Democrats were not voting against giving residents a chance to vote.
“We are not voting no on the referendum,” Castiglia said. “We are voting no on the language in the referendum.”
Castiglia and other Democrats wanted more than just an increase in the length of term. Castiglia said they also wanted term limits and a reduction of the number of legislators on the legislature.
But when these items were brought up at previous meetings, the Republican majority on the legislature did not approve.
Before the legislature vote, a public hearing on increasing the length of term was conducted. Eight people spoke during the hearing and all were against going from two years to four years.
They had varying reasons why they were against the measure.
Some said if legislators serve four-year terms, it would keep them from getting out and visiting their constituents to find out what is important. They said there already seems to be great voter apathy in Oswego County and if legislators don’t have to get out every year and a half to get petitions signed to run for re-election, more voters may be turned off and stay away from the polls.
“You need to know what they’re thinking. When you get petitions signed, you talk to people and get the pulse of your community,” said Mary Vanouse, of Oswego. “You should reconsider this.”
“This reduces meeting with the voters,” said Gordon Prosser, of Hannibal.
“There will be less legislator interaction with the community,” said Patty Familo, of the town of Oswego. “We have a low voter turnout,” she said, wondering why the legislature would approve the measure and disengage more voters.
Prosser also wanted to know what cost savings there will be by increasing the term from two years to four years. He said elections still will be held every two years for House of Representatives and state Senators and Assembly members.
“All that will be saved is the little bit of ink for that race on the ballot,” he said.
Ranjit Dighe, of Oswego, said he was surprised by the move to lengthen the term because he considers the two-year term “an important protection.”
“If people don’t like someone, they can vote a lot of them out really quickly. It’s a very effective tool” to send a message to representatives that they aren’t doing a good job. “This doesn’t seem like a good idea.”
Under the local law drawn up to increase the term of office for legislators, if the matter is approved by voters in November, the measure would take effect Jan. 1, 2020. So this means all people running for legislator in November (all 25 district seats are up for election) would be running for four-year seats.
The Democrats also did not like this timing, stating if voters approve the measure in the November vote, it shouldn’t take effect until the next election cycle — namely for those running in 2020.
Legislator Marie Schadt, D-town of Oswego, tried to get an amendment added to the local law stating if the term is extended to four years, then there should be a limit of two terms for each legislator. But that amendment failed in a party line vote.
Legislator Thomas Drumm, D-Oswego, asked that the issue be tabled so Republicans and Democrats could sit down and decide on the timing of when the extended terms should begin. But the measure to table also failed along party lines.
Republicans have said increasing the terms to four years would make things easier during election years. Majority Leader Terry Wilbur, R-Hannibal, said with the recent change in the state election calendar, petitions to run for election have to be circulated in February and March, which leaves legislators with only 13 months between being elected and then having to start working for re-election.
With a four-year term, Wilbur said legislators would have time to settle into their jobs, learn about the county operations and visit all the county departments long before they have to start running for re-election.
While people speaking at the public hearing were against increasing the terms, a few Republicans who spoke during the discussion portion of the evening said none of their constituents they talked to were against increasing the terms.
