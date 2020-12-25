Winners of the Oswego County Weeklies’ 2020 annual Holiday Cash Giveaway are:
Lena Artuso of Cleveland won the top prize of $300.
Kristina Donegan of Constantia won the second place prize of $100.
Lynn Dennis of Oswego won the third place prize of $50.
The contest was held in December and people could enter via the website or at various locations across Oswego County to win a gift certificate to a participating merchant.
