All Technical Difficulties with COVID-19 Self-Reporting Online Portal Resolved

OSWEGO COUNTY – The technical difficulties experienced recently by the Oswego County Health Department online portal used to self-report at-home positive COVID-19 tests have been fully resolved. People can continue to self-report at-home positive tests to the portal and will receive isolation orders via email after completing submission.

