Health Director Encourages Vaccinations as New COVID-19 Variant Emerges Across State
OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Health Department announced that an additional 218 residents tested positive for COVID-19 from Monday, March 14 through Sunday, March 20. This includes results from lab-confirmed tests and at-home tests. In addition, another COVID-19-related death was reported by the NYS Department of Health, bringing the total to 183. “Our condolences go out to the loved ones of this person,” said Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang.
He went on to say that the state DOH reported an increase of the Omicron BA.2 variant in circulation across the state. “According to other countries where this new variant has previously circulated, it imposes a high risk for seniors who are not vaccinated and have not received their booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Huang. “To protect the more vulnerable populations in the community, I encourage people to get vaccinated if they are eligible and to keep their vaccinations up-to-date.”
Oswego County’s seven-day accumulated new case counts remain the same as last week. In addition, the County’s COVID-19 community level remains ‘low’ according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The CDC’s ‘COVID-19 County Check’ is a measurement tool that refocuses efforts for monitoring the virus and helps communities decide what prevention measures to take based on recent data.
The following report reflects data collected from Monday, March 14 through Sunday, March 20:
Number of lab/provider tests: 2,870
Number of lab/provider positive cases: 156
Percentage of lab/provider positive cases: 7.60%
Number of at-home positive test results: 62
An additional 13 Oswego County residents were hospitalized due to COVID-19 between Sunday, March 13 and Saturday, March 20, according to the hospitalization report received by the Oswego County Health Department. New hospitalization numbers are not part of a running total of hospitalizations. For hospitalization details such as age groups and vaccination status, go to the Oswego County COVID-19 Dashboard at https://oswegogis.maps.arcgis.com/apps/dashboards/3fd162cd12264b418dc03bdebd7f5300.
“This is the first week we have seen that the number of unvaccinated patients admitted to hospitals with COVID-19 is less than the number of patients newly admitted to the hospital for COVID-19 who are fully vaccinated and boosted,” said Oswego County Medical Director Christina Liepke, M.D. “While that may appear surprising and concerning to some, it is important to understand that these percentages reported may fluctuate greatly due to the relatively small number of Oswego County patients being admitted to the hospital with COVID-19.”
Dr. Liepke encourages people to look at the data for the entire state which is available at: https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/covid-19-breakthrough-data. “For all of New York, the daily rate of new COVID-19 hospitalizations for the week starting March 7 remains much higher for people who are not vaccinated against COVID-19,” she said. “The information available on this site seems to indicate that the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines in preventing infection is reduced over time, but it also seems to indicate that COVID-19 vaccines remain effective at lowering the risk of needing to be hospitalized with the virus.”
The Oswego County Health Department holds weekly COVID-19 vaccination clinics and vaccines are also available at local pharmacies and health care provider offices. Face masks are required at all clinics and at-home COVID-19 test kits will be distributed to those getting vaccinated at a County clinic while supplies last.
Go to health.oswegocounty.com/vaccines for a full list of upcoming clinics.
The Oswego County Office for the Aging can help people aged 60 and older who need help navigating the internet to make appointments. Call 315-349-3484.
Free transportation is provided to residents to go to COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites through a partnership between Oswego County and Oswego County Opportunities, Inc. Rides are available between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Call 315-598-1514 to schedule a ride in advance.
Oswego County developed a portal for residents to report positive at-home COVID-19 test results, exposure to the virus and get the necessary isolation/quarantine paperwork for schools and employers. Go to https://health.oswegocounty.com/COVID-19 and click on the appropriate link.
Test results received from doctor’s offices, pharmacies and other testing sites DO NOT need to be self-reported. However, if isolation orders are needed for school, employers or other reasons, people can request these documents using the portal’s “Report a Positive (Laboratory) Test” option.
The health department encourages residents who test positive to immediately notify any close contacts. The close contact should then go to the State’s website at https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/new-york-state-contact-tracing to find out if they meet the criteria for quarantine. If they do, they should report the exposure on the County Health Department’s online portal.
Residents are urged to continue taking precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 including:
Get vaccinated and keep your COVID-19 vaccinations up-to-date.
Stay home if you are sick and keep your children home if they are sick.
Wear a well-fitting mask.
Stay six feet from others.
Avoid crowds and poorly ventilated spaces.
Test to prevent virus spread to others
Wash your hands often.
Follow recommendations for isolation and quarantine.
For more information, go to the Oswego County Health Department’s COVID-19 page at https://health.oswegocounty.com/COVID-19 or call its COVID-19 Hotline at 315-349-3330. Callers may need to leave a message and a staff member will return the call.
Residents should also contact their medical providers directly for personal medical advice about COVID-19 and vaccinations or booster shots.
For information about emotional supports, visit the Oswego County Department of Social Services Division of Mental Hygiene at www.oswegocounty.com/mentalhygiene.
Under New York State Public Health Law, the Oswego County Health Department is the local public health authority regarding the COVID-19 pandemic response within the County of Oswego. The Oswego County Health Department works closely with New York State Department of Health regarding COVID-19 monitoring, response, and reporting.
