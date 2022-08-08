Image courtesy the Georgia Dept. of Public Health.

Use Tools Proven to Work Against COVID-19

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Health Department continue to advise people to stay vigilant and use the tools that have been proven to work against COVID-19 as new cases continue to rise. This includes staying up to date on vaccinations, staying home when sick and getting treatment as soon as possible after testing positive.

