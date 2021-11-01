OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang announced Monday, Nov. 1, that 383 additional residents tested positive for COVID-19 this past week. This brings the total cumulative number of positive cases since the county began monitoring for COVID-19 in March 2020 to 12,942.
Currently, there are 403 active positive cases and five more COVID-19-related deaths.
“I’m sorry to report that we’ve lost five more neighbors to this disease,” said Huang. “Our condolences go out to their families and friends.”
The number of new cases in Oswego County have decreased compared to the last several weeks and the number of vaccinations continues to increase slowly. Just 55.5% of residents are now fully vaccinated.
Huang said that the COVID-19 virus is still active in our county, which puts those who are not vaccinated or not fully vaccinated at a higher risk of contracting the disease and developing severe cases.
“Many people think that those who previously contracted the virus now have a naturally acquired immunity against it,” he said. “However, a recent study reported that unvaccinated adults with a previous COVID-19 infection are five times more likely to be hospitalized due the to the virus than those who are fully vaccinated.”
He added, “I encourage those who are eligible for the vaccine to get their shot and help us protect our communities. The vaccine will protect you and your family as well as those who are not eligible to receive the vaccine themselves. Working together, we can make this county safer and healthier.”
This report is current as of 1 p.m. Nov. 1.
Total - of positive cases currently active: 403
Total - of people currently in mandatory isolation/quarantine: 1,179
The following numbers are cumulative since the county began monitoring COVID-19 in March 2020. They are updated weekly to show new cases or changes. Those who have been released are not removed from the running total of positive cases.
Total - of tests conducted: 309,198
Total - of negative results: 292,168
Total - of positive cases: 12,942
Total - of positive cases released: 12,427
Total deaths reported by the New York State Department of Health: 120
COVID-19 vaccines are widely available through the County Health Department, at area pharmacies and community health care clinics, and through local physicians and health care providers.
The Oswego County Health Department continues to host COVID-19 vaccine clinics from 1 to 5:30 p.m. every Wednesday at the Nick Sterio Public Health Clinic, 70 Bunner St., Oswego.
This Wednesday, Nov. 3, health department staff will administer the patient’s choice of the Pfizer (Comirnaty) and Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccine between 1 and 5:30 p.m., and the Moderna vaccine between 5 and 5:30 p.m. only.
This clinic includes first, second or third doses of the Pfizer (Comirnaty) or Moderna vaccines, the one-dose Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and the Pfizer (Comirnaty) and Janssen/Johnson & Johnson boosters. Those eligible for a booster must register in advance.
Separate clinics are scheduled for the Moderna booster. The first will run from 2 to 5 p.m. today, Nov. 1 and the second is planned for next Monday, Nov. 8, also from 2 to 5 p.m.
The Health Department’s COVID-19 vaccine clinics are open to anyone who is eligible for the vaccine. The Pfizer (Comirnaty) vaccine is approved for those aged 12 years and over. The Moderna and Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccines are approved for those aged 18 years and over. The Pfizer (Comirnaty) and Moderna vaccines are both two-dose vaccines and the Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccine is a one-dose vaccine.
Walk-ins are welcome; however, online registration is encouraged and appreciated for the clinic’s efficiency. People can pre-register online at https://health.oswegocounty.com/information/2019_novel_coronavirus/covid-19_vaccine.php or by calling the COVID-19 Hotline at 315-349-3330.
The CDC recommends that people who had the Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccine get a booster shot with any of the three available vaccines two months after their initial shot.
For those who received the Pfizer (Comirnaty) or Moderna vaccines, the CDC states that the following people SHOULD get a booster shot six months from their last dose:
Those who are 65 years old and over.
People who are 18 years old and over and live in a long-term care setting such as a nursing home.
Those who are 50 to 64 years old with certain underlying medical conditions (HIV, active cancer, COPD, asthma, chronic kidney disease, sickle cell, obesity, heart disease, chronic liver disease, immune deficiency, diabetes, or history of solid organ transplant or STEM cell transplant etc.).
The CDC further states that, for those who received the Pfizer (Comirnaty) or Moderna vaccines, the following people MAY CHOOSE to get a booster shot six months after their last dose:
Those who are 18 to 49 years old with certain underlying medical conditions mentioned above.
Those who are 18 to 64 years old and work in a setting that puts them at high risk of COVID-19 exposure. This includes first responders such as police, firefighters and health care workers, as well as those who work in grocery stores, food and agricultural sites, education and daycare facilities, manufacturing and public transit places, correctional facilities and the US Postal Service.
The Oswego County Office for the Aging can help people aged 60 and over who need help navigating the internet to make appointments. Call 315-349-3484.
Free transportation is provided to residents to go to COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites through a partnership between Oswego County and Oswego County Opportunities, Inc. Rides are available between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Call 315-598-1514 to schedule a ride in advance.
Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup reminds residents that Oswego County continues to have a high community transmission level according to the CDC.
“If you have not been vaccinated yet, now is time to get your shot -- not only to protect yourself, but your family and friends, and your community as well,” he said.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, chills, repeated shaking with chills, gastrointestinal illness and new loss of taste or smell.
Residents are urged to continue taking precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 including:
Get vaccinated if you are 12 years of age or older.
Stay home if you are sick and keep your children home if they are sick.
Wash your hands often.
Keep six feet distance between you and those you do not live with, especially if you are unvaccinated.
Wear a face mask inside public spaces you visit or patronize, where you work, or in crowded outdoor settings, regardless of your vaccination status.
All residents should follow COVID-19 prevention measures local businesses and workplaces may have in place. Check the New York State website at forward.ny.gov for additional guidance.
For more information, go to the Oswego County Health Department’s COVID-19 page at health.oswegocounty.com/covid-19 or call its COVID-19 Hotline at 315-349-3330. Phone lines are open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
For information about emotional supports, visit the Oswego County Department of Social Services Division of Mental Hygiene at www.oswegocounty.com/mentalhygiene.
Under New York State Public Health Law, the Oswego County Health Department is the local public health authority regarding the COVID-19 pandemic response within the County of Oswego. The Oswego County Health Department works closely with New York State Department of Health regarding COVID-19 monitoring, response, and reporting.
