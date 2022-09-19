Oswego County Sees Increase in New Positive COVID-19 Cases
OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Health Department reported that 439 residents tested positive for the virus from Monday, Sept. 12 through Sunday, Sept. 18. This includes both lab-confirmed and at-home tests.
The following report reflects the breakdown of data collected during that time period:
- Number of lab/provider tests: 2,095
- Number of lab/provider positive cases: 334
- Percentage of lab/provider positive cases: 15.94%
- Number of at-home positive test results: 105
The New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) reported another COVID-19-related death in the last week, bringing the total to 207. “It’s always difficult to lose a friend or loved one,” said Oswego County Interim Public Health Director Vera Dunsmoor. “We would like to extend our condolences to the family of this person.”
Seven Oswego County residents who were hospitalized between Sunday, Sept. 11and Saturday, Sept. 17 have also tested positive for COVID-19. Hospitalization numbers are not part of a running total. For hospitalization details such as age groups and vaccination status, go to the Oswego County COVID-19 Dashboard at https://oswegogis.maps.arcgis.com/apps/dashboards/3fd162cd12264b418dc03bdebd7f5300.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Oswego County’s community level remains at “medium.” The agency and NYSDOH continue to recommend that people keep their COVID-19 vaccinations up to date and get tested if they have symptoms. In addition, the CDC advises people who are at a high risk for severe illness to talk to their health care provider about whether they need to wear a mask or take other precautions.
The Oswego County Health Department offers weekly vaccination clinics at the Nick Sterio Public Health Clinic, 70 Bunner St., Oswego. Every Tuesday, from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m., staff administer general childhood and adult immunizations, including COVID-19 vaccines.
A special booster clinic offering the Pfizer- BioNTech bivalent vaccine is scheduled from 1 to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28 for those aged 12 and over. Those requesting a bivalent booster shot should have had their last primary series vaccine or booster vaccine at least two months prior.
On Wednesday, Oct. 12, the health department offers a clinic dedicated to first, second and primary doses of COVID-19 vaccines from 9 to 10 a.m. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will be available for those aged 6 months and older and the Moderna vaccine will be available for those aged 12 and over. From 1 to 3 p.m., Pfizer-BioNTech bivalent booster doses will be available for those aged 12 and over.
Appointments are required for all doses at all clinics to avoid wait times and assure the vaccine will be available. Go to: health.oswegocounty.com/vaccines.
Face masks are required at all county clinics and at-home COVID-19 test kits will be distributed to those getting vaccinated while supplies last. Vaccines are also available at local pharmacies and health care provider offices.
The Oswego County Office for the Aging can help those aged 60 and older who need help navigating the internet to make appointments for county clinics. Call 315-349-3484.
Free transportation is provided to residents to go to COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites through a partnership between Oswego County and Oswego County Opportunities, Inc. Rides are available between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Call 315-598-1514 to schedule a ride in advance.
People are encouraged to take the following measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and other diseases:
- Stay home if you are sick and keep your children home if they are sick.
- Get vaccinated and keep your vaccinations up to date.
- Wear a well-fitting mask.
- Stay six feet from others.
- Avoid crowds and poorly ventilated spaces.
- Test to prevent virus spread to others.
- Wash your hands often.
- Follow recommendations for isolation and quarantine.
For more information, go to the Oswego County Health Department’s COVID-19 page at https://health.oswegocounty.com/COVID-19 or call its COVID-19 Hotline at 315-349-3330. Callers may need to leave a message and a staff member will return the call.
Residents should contact their medical providers directly for personal medical advice about COVID-19 and vaccinations or booster shots.
For information about emotional supports, visit the Oswego County Department of Social Services Division of Mental Hygiene at www.oswegocounty.com/mentalhygiene.
Under New York State Public Health Law, the Oswego County Health Department is the local public health authority regarding the COVID-19 pandemic response within the County of Oswego. The Oswego County Health Department works closely with New York State Department of Health regarding COVID-19 monitoring, response, and reporting.
