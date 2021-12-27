OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang announced Monday, Dec. 27, that 514 additional residents tested positive for COVID-19 this past week. It includes data reported from Monday, Dec. 20 through Sunday, Dec. 26.
This brings the total cumulative number of positive cases since the county began monitoring for COVID-19 in March 2020 to 17,384. Four more COVID-19-related deaths were reported by the NYS Department of Health, bringing the total to 143.
According to the hospitalization report received by the Oswego County Health Department, an additional 21 Oswego County residents were hospitalized due to COVID-19 between Sunday, Dec. 19 and Saturday, Dec. 25. New hospitalization numbers are not part of a running total of hospitalizations.
71.43% of those hospitalized were not vaccinated or not fully vaccinated; and 28.57% were fully vaccinated. Fully vaccinated is defined as having had two doses of the Pfizer (Comirnaty) or Moderna vaccine or one dose of the Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
The age distribution of these 21 new patients is: 4.76% aged 0 to 18 years; 19.05% aged 19 to 45 years; 28.57% aged 46 to 64 years; and 47.62% aged 65 years and above.
“The numbers from the last seven days are lower than in previous weeks,” said Huang. “This is very likely due to the holiday break as we had a similar ‘drop’ at Christmas last year. Residents should continue to follow COVID-19 prevention measures.”
The Oswego County Health Department changed its COVID-19 reporting format last week due to the recent surge in positive cases and change in COVID-19 activity. Reports on testing, new cases and positivity rates are now issued weekdays.
This report reflects data collected on Thursday, Dec. 23:
Number of people tested: 912
Number of new positive cases: 129
Positivity percentage: 14.14%
This report reflects data collected on Friday, Dec. 24:
Number of people tested: 294
Number of new positive cases: 62
Positivity percentage: 21.09%
This report reflects data collected on Saturday, Dec. 25:
Number of people tested: 161
Number of new positive cases: 16
Positivity percentage: 9.94%
This report reflects data collected on Sunday, Dec. 26:
Number of people tested: 95
Number of new positive cases: 26
Positivity percentage: 27.37%
As of Sunday, Dec. 26, a total of 27,017 residents have received their booster or third shot of the COVID-19 vaccine according to the New York State immunization registry system. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) reported that 66,443 individuals in Oswego County have been fully vaccinated.
“These two numbers show us that about half of eligible residents have not received their booster shot yet,” said Huang. “Currently, everyone aged 16 years and over is eligible for a booster shot six months after their second Pfizer or Moderna dose or two months after their Johnson & Johnson dose. I encourage everyone who is eligible for a booster shot to get it.”
COVID-19 vaccines are widely available across the county – through the County Health Department, at area pharmacies and community health care clinics, and through local physicians and health care providers.
The Oswego County Health Department usually holds COVID-19 vaccine clinics on Wednesdays at the Nick Sterio Public Health Clinic, 70 Bunner St., Oswego. Please note that clinics will not be scheduled this Wednesday, Dec. 29 due to the New Year’s Day holiday.
For more information, call the COVID-19 Hotline at 315-349-3330. Phone lines will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays from now until the end of the year. Please note that the hotline will be closed on Monday, Jan. 3 due to the New Year’s Day holiday.
“The Oswego County COVID-19 Hotline continues to see a high volume of calls,” said Diane Oldenburg, senior public health educator for the Oswego County Health Department. “Hotline staff continue to be available to answer questions, schedule vaccination appointments for health department clinics and send out isolation and quarantine paperwork. Please be aware that some calls take longer than others, so at times you may need to leave a message and a staff person will return your call.”
The Oswego County Office for the Aging can help people aged 60 and over who need help navigating the internet to make appointments. Call 315-349-3484.
Free transportation is provided to residents to go to COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites through a partnership between Oswego County and Oswego County Opportunities, Inc. Rides are available between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Call 315-598-1514 to schedule a ride in advance.
The Health Department’s COVID-19 vaccine clinics are open to anyone 12 years of age and older. Children aged 5 to 11 years can get the pediatric vaccine through their school district, local pharmacies or their health care provider.
The Pfizer (Comirnaty) vaccine is approved for those aged 5 years and over. The Moderna and Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccines are approved for those aged 18 years and over. The Pfizer (Comirnaty) and Moderna vaccines are both two-dose vaccines and the Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccine is a one-dose vaccine.
The CDC now recommends people aged 18 years and older who received the Pfizer (Comirnaty) or Moderna vaccines, SHOULD get a booster shot six months after their last dose, regardless of underlying medical conditions. The agency also stated that those aged 16 and 17 years who received the Pfizer (Comirnaty) vaccine MAY get the booster shot if they choose to.
The CDC continues to recommend that people aged 18 years and older who had the Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccine get a booster shot two months after their initial shot.
Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup reminds residents that Oswego County continues to have a high community transmission level according to the CDC. “If you have not been vaccinated yet, now is time to get your shot -- not only to protect yourself, but your family and friends, and your community as well,” he said.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, chills, repeated shaking with chills, gastrointestinal illness and new loss of taste or smell.
Residents are urged to continue taking precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 including:
Get vaccinated if you are 5 years of age or older.
Stay home if you are sick and keep your children home if they are sick.
Wash your hands often.
Keep six feet distance between you and those you do not live with, especially if you are unvaccinated.
Wear a face mask inside public spaces you visit or patronize, where you work, or in crowded outdoor settings, regardless of your vaccination status.
All residents should follow COVID-19 prevention measures local businesses and workplaces may have in place. Check the New York State website at forward.ny.gov for additional guidance.
For more information, go to the Oswego County Health Department’s COVID-19 page at health.oswegocounty.com/covid-19 or call its COVID-19 Hotline at 315-349-3330. Phone lines will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays from now until the end of the year. Please note that the hotline will be closed on Monday, Jan. 3 due to the New Year’s Day holiday.
For information about emotional supports, visit the Oswego County Department of Social Services Division of Mental Hygiene at www.oswegocounty.com/mentalhygiene.
Effective Dec. 13, New York State requires that masks must be worn in all indoor public places unless businesses or venues implement a full-course vaccination requirement. Oswego County government requires that masks be worn inside all county government facilities.
Under New York State Public Health Law, the Oswego County Health Department is the local public health authority regarding the COVID-19 pandemic response within the County of Oswego. The Oswego County Health Department works closely with New York State Department of Health regarding COVID-19 monitoring, response, and reporting.
