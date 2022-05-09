Oswego County’s COVID-19 Case Numbers and Community Level Remain Unchanged
OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Health Department reports an additional 571 residents tested positive for COVID-19 from Monday, May 2 through Sunday May 8. This includes results from lab-confirmed tests and at-home tests.
“The number of positive test results this week are the same as last week,” said Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang. “I encourage residents to take preventative measures to help reduce the spread of the virus and lower these positive case counts.
“Vaccines remain our best protection,” he continued. “There has been a surge in vaccinations over the last seven days as more than 1,400 doses were administered to residents. This reflects a jump from previous weeks when doses provided ranged from one hundred to several hundred per week. While this may be a result of some delays in uploading vaccination data, it still reflects a good sign that residents are continuing to get vaccinated. You can get your shot at your local pharmacy, health care provider or at one of our County Health Department clinics.”
Huang also reminds residents that the County’s COVID-19 community level remains “high” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The federal agency recommends that people in “high” areas wear a face mask indoors in public spaces, keep COVID-19 vaccinations up to date and get tested if they have symptoms. Individuals at high risk for severe illness may need to take additional precautions, such as avoiding poorly ventilated or crowded spaces.
“I’m also sorry to report the loss of four more people to this virus,” said Huang. “Every death is a sad development in our fight against COVID-19 and our condolences go out to the families and loved ones of our neighbors.”
The following report reflects data collected from Monday, May 2 through Sunday, May 8:
Number of lab/provider tests: 3,197
Number of lab/provider positive cases: 433
Percentage of lab/provider positive cases: 13.54%
Number of at-home positive test results: 138
An additional 23 Oswego County residents were hospitalized due to COVID-19 between Sunday, May 1 and Saturday, May 7, according to the hospitalization report received by the Oswego County Health Department. New hospitalization numbers are not part of a running total of hospitalizations.
For hospitalization details such as age groups and vaccination status, go to the Oswego County COVID-19 Dashboard at https://oswegogis.maps.arcgis.com/apps/dashboards/3fd162cd12264b418dc03bdebd7f5300.
The Oswego County Health Department holds vaccination clinics every Tuesday afternoon from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. by appointment only. Clinics are also held the second Wednesday of each month, from 9 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m. Walk-ins are accepted on Wednesdays, but residents are strongly encouraged to go to health.oswegocounty.com/vaccines to make an appointment to avoid wait times.
The Oswego County Office for the Aging can help people aged 60 and older who need help navigating the internet to make appointments. Call 315-349-3484.
Vaccines are also available at local pharmacies and health care provider offices. Face masks are required at all clinics and at-home COVID-19 test kits will be distributed to those getting vaccinated at a county clinic while supplies last.
Free transportation is provided to residents to go to COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites through a partnership between Oswego County and Oswego County Opportunities, Inc. Rides are available between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Call 315-598-1514 to schedule a ride in advance.
Oswego County developed a portal for residents to report positive at-home COVID-19 test results, exposure to the virus and get the necessary isolation/quarantine paperwork for schools and employers. Go to https://health.oswegocounty.com/COVID-19 and click on the appropriate link.
Test results received from doctor’s offices, pharmacies and other testing sites DO NOT need to be self-reported. However, if isolation orders are needed for school, employers or other reasons, people can request these documents using the portal’s “Report a Positive (Laboratory) Test” option.
The health department encourages residents who test positive to immediately notify any close contacts. The close contact should then go to the State’s website at https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/new-york-state-contact-tracing to find out if they meet the criteria for quarantine. If they do, they should report the exposure on the County Health Department’s online portal.
Residents are urged to continue taking precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 including:
Get vaccinated and keep your COVID-19 vaccinations up to date.
Stay home if you are sick and keep your children home if they are sick.
Wear a well-fitting mask.
Stay six feet from others.
Avoid crowds and poorly ventilated spaces.
Test to prevent virus spread to others
Wash your hands often.
Follow recommendations for isolation and quarantine.
For more information, go to the Oswego County Health Department’s COVID-19 page at https://health.oswegocounty.com/COVID-19 or call its COVID-19 Hotline at 315-349-3330. Callers may need to leave a message and a staff member will return the call.
Residents should contact their medical providers directly for personal medical advice about COVID-19 and vaccinations or booster shots.
For information about emotional supports, visit the Oswego County Department of Social Services Division of Mental Hygiene at www.oswegocounty.com/mentalhygiene.
Under New York State Public Health Law, the Oswego County Health Department is the local public health authority regarding the COVID-19 pandemic response within the County of Oswego. The Oswego County Health Department works closely with New York State Department of Health regarding COVID-19 monitoring, response, and reporting.
