OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang announced Monday, Dec. 13, that 650 additional residents tested positive for COVID-19 this past week. This brings the total cumulative number of positive cases since the county began monitoring for COVID-19 in March 2020 to 16,180. Currently, there are 887 active positive cases.
“Looking at these new case counts from the last seven days shows that COVID-19 activity remains high in Oswego County,” said Huang. “This exerts a tremendous amount of stress on the local health care system.”
According to the hospitalization report received by the Oswego County Health Department, an additional 22 Oswego County residents were hospitalized due to COVID-19 between Sunday, Dec. 5 and Saturday, Dec. 11. Please note that new hospitalization numbers are not part of a running total of hospitalizations. The age distribution of these 22 new patients is: 0% aged 0 to 18 years; 22.73% aged 19 to 45 years; 36.36% aged 46 to 64 years; and 40.91% aged 65 years and above.
Huang noted that the highest percentage of new hospitalizations reported by regional and local hospitals are those aged 65 years and above. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, “approximately 85% of older adults have at least one chronic health condition, and 60% have at least two chronic conditions” (https://www.nia.nih.gov/health/supporting-older-patients-chronic-conditions). Aging and chronic conditions are major risk factors in getting COVID-19 and having severe illness.
“To reduce stress on the local health care system and protect senior citizens, everyone needs to do their part to slow down the spread of the virus,” said Huang. “Please get fully vaccinated if you are eligible for the vaccine. Please take other preventive measures as well, such as wearing masks, staying home when you feel sick, and following quarantine and isolation advice. We are in the holiday season and need to take extra caution to avoid a post-holiday case surge. Please ensure that our seniors and other vulnerable individuals are protected as you plan your holiday events and gatherings.”
In the wake of the recent surge in COVID-19 cases and static vaccination rates, Gov. Kathy Hochul introduced a mask mandate for all of New York State. The mandate goes into effect today and continues through Jan. 15, 2022. It requires anyone 2 years of age and over to wear a face mask in indoor public spaces. Businesses and venues have the option to instead require that all attendees, patrons and staff be fully vaccinated in lieu of the mask mandate.
This report is current as of 1 p.m. Dec. 13.
Total - of positive cases currently active: 887
Total - of people currently in mandatory isolation/quarantine: 2,266
The following numbers are cumulative since the county began monitoring COVID-19 in March 2020. They are updated weekly to show new cases or changes. Those who have been released are not removed from the running total of positive cases.
Total - of tests conducted: 342,169
Total - of negative results: 321,001
Total - of positive cases: 16,180
Total - of positive cases released: 15,160
Total deaths reported by the New York State Department of Health: 138
COVID-19 vaccines are widely available through the County Health Department, at area pharmacies and community health care clinics, and through local physicians and health care providers.
The Oswego County Health Department will hold its next COVID-19 vaccine clinics on Wednesday, Dec. 15 at the Nick Sterio Public Health Clinic, 70 Bunner St., Oswego. Health department staff will administer the patient’s choice of the Pfizer (Comirnaty) and Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccine between 1 and 5:30 p.m., and the Moderna vaccine between 5 and 5:30 p.m. only.
The clinic will include first, second or third doses of the Pfizer (Comirnaty) or Moderna vaccines, the one-dose Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and the Pfizer (Comirnaty) and Janssen/Johnson & Johnson boosters.
A separate clinic is scheduled for the Moderna booster. It will run from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. today, Dec. 13 at the Nick Sterio Public Health Clinic, 70 Bunner St., Oswego.
Walk-ins are welcome for all first and second vaccinations; however, online registration is encouraged and appreciated for the clinic’s efficiency. Advanced registration is required for all booster shots. People can pre-register online at https://health.oswegocounty.com/information/2019_novel_coronavirus/covid-19_vaccine.php or by calling the COVID-19 Hotline at 315-349-3330.
“The Oswego County COVID-19 Hotline continues to see a high volume of calls,” said Diane Oldenburg, senior public health educator for the Oswego County Health Department. “The Hotline received 2,926 calls from November 1 to December 13 of this year. Hotline staff continue to be available to answer questions, schedule vaccination appointments for health department clinics and send out isolation and quarantine paperwork. Some calls take longer than others, so at times you may need to leave a message and a staff person will return your call.”
The Oswego County Office for the Aging can help people aged 60 and over who need help navigating the internet to make appointments. Call 315-349-3484.
Free transportation is provided to residents to go to COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites through a partnership between Oswego County and Oswego County Opportunities, Inc. Rides are available between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Call 315-598-1514 to schedule a ride in advance.
The Health Department’s COVID-19 vaccine clinics are open to anyone 12 years of age and older. Children aged 5 to 11 years can get the pediatric vaccine through their school district, local pharmacies or their health care provider.
The Pfizer (Comirnaty) vaccine is approved for those aged 5 years and over. The Moderna and Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccines are approved for those aged 18 years and over. The Pfizer (Comirnaty) and Moderna vaccines are both two-dose vaccines and the Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccine is a one-dose vaccine.
The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) now recommends people aged 50 to 64 who received the Pfizer (Comirnaty) or Moderna vaccines, SHOULD get a booster shot six months after their last dose, regardless of underlying medical conditions. The agency also stated that those aged 18 to 49 who received the Pfizer (Comirnaty) or Moderna vaccines MAY get the booster shot if they choose to.
The CDC continues to recommend that people who had the Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccine get a booster shot two months after their initial shot.
Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup reminds residents that Oswego County continues to have a high community transmission level according to the CDC. “If you have not been vaccinated yet, now is time to get your shot -- not only to protect yourself, but your family and friends, and your community as well,” he said.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, chills, repeated shaking with chills, gastrointestinal illness and new loss of taste or smell.
Residents are urged to continue taking precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 including:
Get vaccinated if you are 5 years of age or older.
Stay home if you are sick and keep your children home if they are sick.
Wash your hands often.
Keep six feet distance between you and those you do not live with, especially if you are unvaccinated.
Wear a face mask inside public spaces you visit or patronize, where you work, or in crowded outdoor settings, regardless of your vaccination status.
All residents should follow COVID-19 prevention measures local businesses and workplaces may have in place. Check the New York State website at forward.ny.gov for additional guidance.
For more information, go to the Oswego County Health Department’s COVID-19 page at health.oswegocounty.com/covid-19 or call its COVID-19 Hotline at 315-349-3330. Phone lines are open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Please note that hotline hours will be limited through the Christmas and New Year holidays. Between Monday, Dec. 20 and Sunday, Jan. 2, phone lines will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays only.
For information about emotional supports, visit the Oswego County Department of Social Services Division of Mental Hygiene at www.oswegocounty.com/mentalhygiene.
Under New York State Public Health Law, the Oswego County Health Department is the local public health authority regarding the COVID-19 pandemic response within the County of Oswego. The Oswego County Health Department works closely with New York State Department of Health regarding COVID-19 monitoring, response, and reporting.
