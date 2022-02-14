New Study Highlights Critical Role of Vaccinations Against COVID-19
OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Health Department announced today that an additional 667 residents tested positive for COVID-19 this past week. This includes positive results from lab-confirmed tests and at-home tests from Monday, Feb. 7 through Sunday, Feb. 13.
Six more COVID-19-related deaths were reported by the NYS Department of Health this last week, bringing the total to 170. “Our condolences go out to the families and loved ones of these people,” said Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang. “Each death is a painful setback in our efforts to fight this virus.”
Huang went on to say that, despite that report, “We’ve seen the seven-day accumulated case numbers drop drastically. This week’s number is roughly 31% of the peak we experienced five weeks ago, and 50% of the number we saw two weeks ago. Still, even though we’ve had this decrease, our rate of infection per 100,000 people remains higher than many of our surrounding counties.”
He also said that this past week was the first time “we’ve seen those who are ‘vaccinated but overdue for a booster’ account for more than 50% of hospitalizations.”
According to the CDC, COVID-19 vaccines are highly effective in preventing severe SARS-CoV-2-associated outcomes, including those caused by the Delta variant and the now-dominant Omicron variant. A recent study was conducted which shows that having up-to-date COVID-19 vaccinations is critical to protect against serious infection and hospitalization. (https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/71/wr/mm7105e1.htm?s_cid=mm7105e1_w)
“We are pleased to see that close to 1,000 residents got their booster doses last week,” said Huang. “Health staff at local pharmacies, health care providers’ offices and our own health department continue to administer primary and booster doses. I encourage residents to continue to get vaccinated and boosted if you are eligible.”
The following data shows a day-by-day breakdown of testing conducted Monday, Feb. 7 through Sunday, Feb. 13:
This report reflects data collected on Sunday, Feb. 13:
Number of lab/provider tests: 263
Number of lab/provider positive cases: 41
Percentage of lab/provider positive cases: 15.59%
Number of at-home positive test results: 7
This report reflects data collected on Saturday, Feb. 12:
Number of lab/provider tests: 381
Number of lab/provider positive cases: 45
Percentage of lab/provider positive cases: 11.81%
Number of at-home positive test results: 5
This report reflects data collected on Friday, Feb. 11:
Number of lab/provider tests: 746
Number of lab/provider positive cases: 78
Percentage of lab/provider positive cases: 10.46%
Number of at-home positive test results: 8
This report reflects data collected on Thursday, Feb. 10:
Number of lab/provider tests: 697
Number of lab/provider positive cases: 68
Percentage of lab/provider positive cases: 9.76%
Number of at-home positive test results: 14
This report reflects data collected on Wednesday, Feb. 9:
Number of lab/provider tests: 875
Number of lab/provider positive cases: 108
Percentage of lab/provider positive cases: 12.34%
Number of at-home positive test results: 26
This report reflects data collected on Tuesday, Feb. 8:
Number of lab/provider tests: 755
Number of lab/provider positive cases: 105
Percentage of lab/provider positive cases: 13.91%
Number of at-home positive test results: 38
This report reflects data collected on Monday, Feb. 7:
Number of lab/provider tests: 591
Number of lab/provider positive cases: 68
Percentage of lab/provider positive cases: 11.51%
Number of at-home positive test results: 56
An additional 24 Oswego County residents were hospitalized due to COVID-19 between Sunday, Feb. 6 and Saturday, Feb. 12, according to the hospitalization report received by the Oswego County Health Department. New hospitalization numbers are not part of a running total of hospitalizations.
The age distribution of the 24 new patients is: 16.67% aged 0 to 18 years; 20.83% aged 19 to 45 years; 33.33% aged 46 to 64 years; and 29.17% aged 65 years and older.
Of the 24 new hospitalized individuals, 16.67% were fully vaccinated with a booster shot or third dose, while 58.33% were vaccinated but overdue for a booster dose and 25.00% were not vaccinated or not fully vaccinated.
As of Monday, Feb. 14, 39,360 Oswego County residents have received their third shot or booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
As part of its ongoing effort to promote vaccination in the community, the Oswego County Health Department continues to hold vaccination clinics across the county, including some in collaboration with the New York State Department of Health (DOH) and local schools. In addition, vaccines are also widely available at local pharmacies and health care provider offices.
This week, two clinics will be held at the Oswego County Health Department’s Nick Sterio Public Health Clinic, 70 Bunner St., Oswego on Tuesday, Feb. 15 and Wednesday Feb. 16.
The Feb. 15 clinic is for children aged 5 to 11. Health Department staff will administer first and second doses of the pediatric Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Please note appointments are required for this clinic.
The Feb. 16 clinic is open from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. and offers first, second and booster doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to anyone aged 12 and older, and the Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccine and its booster dose to anyone aged 18 and older.
In addition, a clinic is scheduled at the Oswego Elks Lodge, 132 W. Fifth St., from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19. Pediatric first and second doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will be offered to children ages 5 to 11, along with first, second and booster doses of the same vaccine for anyone aged 12 and older.
Walk-ins are welcome at most clinics, but appointments and online pre-registration are appreciated to help reduce wait times. Go to https://health.oswegocounty.com/information/2019_novel_coronavirus/covid-19_vaccine.php for details and a full list of upcoming clinics.
The Oswego County Office for the Aging can help people aged 60 and older who need help navigating the internet to make appointments. Call 315-349-3484.
While Gov. Hochul lifted the face mask mandate for some businesses, face masks are still required at all health care settings regulated by the state Department of Health, including the County’s vaccination clinics.
At-home test kits will be distributed to individuals who are vaccinated at upcoming clinics. Test kits will be distributed while supplies last.
Free transportation is provided to residents to go to COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites through a partnership between Oswego County and Oswego County Opportunities, Inc. Rides are available between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Call 315-598-1514 to schedule a ride in advance.
“Vaccination continues to be our best defense against COVID-19,” said Oswego County Medical Director Christian Liepke, M.D. “The vaccine helps to lower the risk of hospitalization and death from the virus. However, it’s good to know that there are now medicines that have received emergency use authorization from the FDA and the CDC for the treatment of COVID-19.
Dr. Liepke continued, “Patients must meet certain eligibility criteria such as vaccination status, age and other risk factors to receive these treatments, which must also be administered in a timely manner. As at-home COVID-19 testing becomes more prevalent, it’s important for people to notify their primary care provider if their test result is positive so they can find out if they are eligible for and can begin treatment.”
Oswego County developed a portal that residents can use to report positive at-home COVID-19 test results and exposure to the virus. Individuals who need paperwork for their employer or school and meet New York State Department of Health criteria can self-attest to a positive test or exposure and get the required documentation.
To report a positive at-home COVID-19 test, an exposure, or to request paperwork, go to https://health.oswegocounty.com/information/2019_novel_coronavirus/index.php and click on the appropriate link on the left side of the screen.
Test results obtained from, or performed by, doctor’s offices, clinics, hospitals, laboratories, pharmacies, schools and other testing sites DO NOT need to be self-reported. However, if isolation orders are needed immediately for school, employers or other reasons, people can request these documents using the portal’s “Report a Positive Laboratory Test” option.
The health department encourages residents who test positive to personally notify any close contacts as soon as they know their result. The close contact should visit New York State’s “Approach to Isolation and Quarantine” website at https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/new-york-state-contact-tracing to see if they meet the criteria for quarantine. If the contact meets the criteria for quarantine, they should report the exposure on the health department’s online portal.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, chills, repeated shaking with chills, gastrointestinal illness and new loss of taste or smell.
Residents are urged to continue taking precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 including:
Get vaccinated if you are 5 years of age or older.
Stay home if you are sick and keep your children home if they are sick.
Wash your hands often.
Keep six feet distance between you and those you do not live with, especially if you are unvaccinated.
Wear a face mask inside public spaces you visit or patronize, where you work, or in crowded outdoor settings, regardless of your vaccination status.
All residents should follow COVID-19 prevention measures local businesses and workplaces may have in place. Check the New York State website at forward.ny.gov for additional guidance.
For more information, go to the Oswego County Health Department’s COVID-19 page at health.oswegocounty.com/covid-19 or call its COVID-19 Hotline at 315-349-3330. The county’s COVID-19 hotline is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Callers may need to leave a message and a staff member will return the call.
Residents should also contact their medical providers directly for personal medical advice about COVID-19 and vaccinations or booster shots.
For information about emotional supports, visit the Oswego County Department of Social Services Division of Mental Hygiene at www.oswegocounty.com/mentalhygiene.
Effective Dec. 13, New York State requires that masks must be worn in all indoor public places unless businesses or venues implement a full-course vaccination requirement. Oswego County government requires that masks be worn inside all county government facilities.
Under New York State Public Health Law, the Oswego County Health Department is the local public health authority regarding the COVID-19 pandemic response within the County of Oswego. The Oswego County Health Department works closely with New York State Department of Health regarding COVID-19 monitoring, response, and reporting.
